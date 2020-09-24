Bitterroot Star

Ravalli County COVID-19 update 9-24-20 – two new cases, 15 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health

September 24, 2020

 As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received two new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 15 active cases of COVID-19. 

  • The first new case is a female in her forties with symptoms; this case is a contact of an active case.
  • The second new case is a female in her seventies with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.
  • One active case remains hospitalized.
  • Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

COLD AND FLU SEASON IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER.

WEARING A MASK WILL REDUCE THE RISK OF ALL VIRAL TRANSMISSION VIA RESPIRITORY DROPLETS.

  • The common Cold and Influenza are spread person-to-person in the same way that COVID-19 spreads.
  • Respiratory droplets are emitted when a person is: coughing, sneezing, or speaking.
  • The best ways to minimize your risk of contracting the Cold or Flu are the same best practices for minimizing your risk of contracting COVID-19:
  • Wear a mask which covers your nose and mouth.
  • Maintain a minimum physical distance of six feet from other people.
  • Wash your hands thoroughly and often.
  • Keep your social circle as small as possible.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.

If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends you self-quarantine and call Public Health for further guidance.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.

 

 

 

