Ravalli County COVID-19 update 9-24-20 – two new cases, 15 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health

September 24, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received two new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 15 active cases of COVID-19.

The first new case is a female in her forties with symptoms; this case is a contact of an active case.

The second new case is a female in her seventies with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.

One active case remains hospitalized.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

COLD AND FLU SEASON IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER.

WEARING A MASK WILL REDUCE THE RISK OF ALL VIRAL TRANSMISSION VIA RESPIRITORY DROPLETS.

The common Cold and Influenza are spread person-to-person in the same way that COVID-19 spreads.

Respiratory droplets are emitted when a person is: coughing, sneezing, or speaking.

The best ways to minimize your risk of contracting the Cold or Flu are the same best practices for minimizing your risk of contracting COVID-19:

Wear a mask which covers your nose and mouth.

Maintain a minimum physical distance of six feet from other people.

Wash your hands thoroughly and often.

Keep your social circle as small as possible.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.

If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends you self-quarantine and call Public Health for further guidance.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.