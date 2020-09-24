Ravalli County COVID-19 update 9-24-20 – two new cases, 15 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health
September 24, 2020
As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received two new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 15 active cases of COVID-19.
- The first new case is a female in her forties with symptoms; this case is a contact of an active case.
- The second new case is a female in her seventies with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.
- One active case remains hospitalized.
- Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.
COLD AND FLU SEASON IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER.
WEARING A MASK WILL REDUCE THE RISK OF ALL VIRAL TRANSMISSION VIA RESPIRITORY DROPLETS.
- The common Cold and Influenza are spread person-to-person in the same way that COVID-19 spreads.
- Respiratory droplets are emitted when a person is: coughing, sneezing, or speaking.
- The best ways to minimize your risk of contracting the Cold or Flu are the same best practices for minimizing your risk of contracting COVID-19:
- Wear a mask which covers your nose and mouth.
- Maintain a minimum physical distance of six feet from other people.
- Wash your hands thoroughly and often.
- Keep your social circle as small as possible.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.
If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends you self-quarantine and call Public Health for further guidance.
If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.
