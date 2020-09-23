Ravalli County COVID-19 update 9-23-20 – two new cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

September 23, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received two new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 13 active cases of COVID-19.

The first new case is a female in her thirties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.

The second new case is male in his forties; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.

One active case remains hospitalized.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

IT’S NEVER BEEN MORE IMPORTANT TO

GET YOUR INFLUENZA (FLU) SHOT

Many providers and pharmacies currently have the Flu vaccine available.

Ravalli County Public Health will be offering Flu vaccines by appointment every Tuesday, starting on September 22 nd .

. Please call ahead to schedule your Tuesday appointment. (406) 375-6672

Public Health nurses will be administering Flu shots to meet the needs of all community members:

Privately insured citizens

Medicaid/uninsured/underinsured citizens

The cost of Flu shots for uninsured individuals will be $10

All adult Flu shots will be available on September 22 nd .

. Medicaid/uninsured Children’s Flu shots are not yet available.

Public Health will alert the Ravalli County community as soon as these shots become available.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.

If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends you self-quarantine and call Public Health for further guidance.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.