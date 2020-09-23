Ravalli County COVID-19 update 9-23-20 – two new cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.
September 23, 2020
As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received two new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 13 active cases of COVID-19.
- The first new case is a female in her thirties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.
- The second new case is male in his forties; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.
- One active case remains hospitalized.
- Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.
IT’S NEVER BEEN MORE IMPORTANT TO
GET YOUR INFLUENZA (FLU) SHOT
- Many providers and pharmacies currently have the Flu vaccine available.
- Ravalli County Public Health will be offering Flu vaccines by appointment every Tuesday, starting on September 22nd.
- Please call ahead to schedule your Tuesday appointment. (406) 375-6672
- Public Health nurses will be administering Flu shots to meet the needs of all community members:
- Privately insured citizens
- Medicaid/uninsured/underinsured citizens
- The cost of Flu shots for uninsured individuals will be $10
- All adult Flu shots will be available on September 22nd.
- Medicaid/uninsured Children’s Flu shots are not yet available.
- Public Health will alert the Ravalli County community as soon as these shots become available.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.
If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends you self-quarantine and call Public Health for further guidance.
If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.
