Ravalli County COVID-19 update 9-2-20 – two new cases

Ravalli County Public Health

September 2, 2020

As of 4pm today, Ravalli County Public Health has received two new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 10 active cases of COVID-19.

One new case is a male in his seventies. This case is a contact of an active case.

One new case is a male in his twenties. Public Health is currently investigating the origin of infection for this active case.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

If you feel sick, it is imperative that you stay home and do not interact with others.

-Do not go to work.

-Do not go out shopping.

-Isolate yourself from others and contact your provider.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.

If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends self-quarantine and to call Public Health for further guidance.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.