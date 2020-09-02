Bitterroot Star

Ravalli County COVID-19 update 9-2-20 – two new cases

Ravalli County Public Health

September 2, 2020

As of 4pm today, Ravalli County Public Health has received two new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 10 active cases of COVID-19. 

  • One new case is a male in his seventies. This case is a contact of an active case.
  • One new case is a male in his twenties. Public Health is currently investigating the origin of infection for this active case.
  • Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.
  • If you feel sick, it is imperative that you stay home and do not interact with others.

-Do not go to work.

-Do not go out shopping.

-Isolate yourself from others and contact your provider.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.

If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends self-quarantine and to call Public Health for further guidance.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.

