Ravalli County COVID-19 update 9-16-20 – three new cases

Ravalli County Public Health

September 16, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health would like to report three new case of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has nine active cases of COVID-19. There are currently no hospitalized cases for Ravalli. New cases for Ravalli County are as followed:

Symptomatic female in her 70’s and a contact to a known case here in the county.

Symptomatic female in her 20’s and a contact to a known case here in the county.

Symptomatic female in her 60’s and a contact to a known case outside the jurisdiction.

These investigations are ongoing. Ravalli County Public health is working with the families to determine close contacts and make recommendations for testing and/or quarantine. Public health is grateful for the quick response by its residents to interrupt the chain of transmission.

Ravalli County Public Health would like to remind residents to follow the recommended guidelines and best practice for reducing your risks of exposure or transmitting the virus when asymptomatic.

Keep your cohort circle as small as possible to minimize exposures

Wear a mask when in public or interacting with people

Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others

Wash your hands often and thoroughly

If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Ravalli County recommends you self-quarantine and call public health for further guidance @ 406-375-6672.