Ravalli County COVID-19 update 9-10-20 – one new case

Ravalli County Public Health

September 10, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received one new case of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has six active cases of COVID-19.

Female in her 20’s no travel or known exposure

This is an ongoing investigation to determine close contacts and exposures.

All active cases are in isolation and their contacts are under quarantine.

Public Health nurses continue to release cases from isolation as they recover from symptoms.

Direct contacts are released from quarantine once they complete the 14 day incubation period

Ravalli County Public Health would like to remind residents to follow the recommended guidelines and best practice for reducing your risks of exposure or transmitting the virus when asymptomatic.

Keep your cohort circle as small as possible to minimize exposures

Wear a mask when in public or interacting with people

Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others

Wash your hands often and thoroughly

If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Ravalli County recommends you self-quarantine and call public health for further guidance at 406-375-6672.