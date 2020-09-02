Ravalli County COVID-19 update 9-1-20 – no new cases

Ravalli County Public Health

September 1, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received no new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 10 active cases of COVID-19. Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

If you feel sick, it is imperative that you stay home and do not interact with others.

-Do not go to work.

-Do not go out shopping.

-Isolate yourself from others and contact your provider.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.

If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends self-quarantine and to call Public Health for further guidance.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672. ###