By George Corn, Hamilton

Senator Steve Daines’ virtual silence on US intelligence reports that Putin’s Russia put a bounty on US troops is moral cowardice. Daines’ failure to demand an investigation of this horrific, solid intelligence is disgraceful but understandable. Daines knows Russian interference is again helping Trump in the 2020 election. Daines is counting on Trump’s coat tails to drag him across the finish line in his race. Criticism of Putin or Russia, jeopardize Daines’ reelection, so troops be damned. Reelection is more important to Daines’ than our troop’s safety.

What a cowardly hypocrite. In July of 2018, with great fanfare Daines traveled to Russia, supposedly to confront Russia for its interference in our 2016 election. Afterwards, Daines told reporters he talked tough: “We sent a strong message and a direct message to the Russian government. First of all, don’t interfere in U.S elections…”

Now, in 2020, with more Russian election interference but faced with losing his office, a meek Daines won’t demand an investigation into Russian bounties on our troops.

As a veteran, I won’t reward such hypocrisy, cowardice and disloyalty. Montana needs a lion in the Senate not a mouse.

Vote Steve Bullock for Senator. Bullock has a moral compass.