Montana COVID-19 testing results 9-8-20 – 66 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 8381 Total New Cases Today 66 Total number of tests completed since last report 1655 Total Number of Tests 268780

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Big Horn F 20-29 09/07/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 09/07/2020 Big Horn F 20-29 09/07/2020 Carbon F 40-49 09/07/2020 Cascade F 20-29 09/07/2020 Cascade M 20-29 09/07/2020 Cascade F 10-19 09/07/2020 Cascade F 30-39 09/07/2020 Cascade M 20-29 09/07/2020 Cascade M 10-19 09/07/2020 Cascade M 50-59 09/07/2020 Cascade F 10-19 09/07/2020 Custer M 20-29 09/07/2020 Dawson F 90-99 09/07/2020 Deer Lodge F 60-69 09/07/2020 Deer Lodge M 60-69 09/07/2020 Fergus M 40-49 09/07/2020 Fergus M 30-39 09/07/2020 Fergus M 0-9 09/07/2020 Fergus M 70-79 09/07/2020 Flathead F 50-59 09/07/2020 Flathead M 60-69 09/07/2020 Flathead F 30-39 09/07/2020 Flathead F 20-29 09/07/2020 Flathead M 20-29 09/07/2020 Gallatin F 40-49 09/07/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 09/07/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 09/07/2020 Gallatin M 70-79 09/07/2020 Gallatin F 60-69 09/07/2020 Gallatin M 10-19 09/07/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 09/07/2020 Glacier M 10-19 09/07/2020 Glacier F 50-59 09/07/2020 Glacier F 10-19 09/07/2020 Lake F 50-59 09/07/2020 Lake M 50-59 09/07/2020 Liberty M 70-79 09/07/2020 Lincoln M 60-69 09/07/2020 Lincoln M 0-9 09/07/2020 Missoula F 20-29 09/07/2020 Missoula F 50-59 09/07/2020 Musselshell F 70-79 09/07/2020 Musselshell F 10-19 09/07/2020 Park M 50-59 09/07/2020 Park F 60-69 09/07/2020 Rosebud F 10-19 09/07/2020 Rosebud F 40-49 09/07/2020 Rosebud F 60-69 09/07/2020 Rosebud M 10-19 09/07/2020 Rosebud M 10-19 09/07/2020 Rosebud M 40-49 09/07/2020 Rosebud M 20-29 09/07/2020 Rosebud F 60-69 09/07/2020 Rosebud M 20-29 09/07/2020 Rosebud F 60-69 09/07/2020 Silver Bow M 40-49 09/07/2020 Stillwater M 30-39 09/07/2020 Stillwater M 60-69 09/07/2020 Stillwater M 60-69 09/07/2020 Wheatland M 60-69 09/07/2020 Yellowstone F 0-9 09/07/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 09/07/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 09/07/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 09/07/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 09/07/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.