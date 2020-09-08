Bitterroot Star

Montana COVID-19 testing results 9-8-20 – 66 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 8381
Total New Cases Today 66
Total number of tests completed since last report 1655
Total Number of Tests 268780

 

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Big Horn F 20-29 09/07/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 09/07/2020
Big Horn F 20-29 09/07/2020
Carbon F 40-49 09/07/2020
Cascade F 20-29 09/07/2020
Cascade M 20-29 09/07/2020
Cascade F 10-19 09/07/2020
Cascade F 30-39 09/07/2020
Cascade M 20-29 09/07/2020
Cascade M 10-19 09/07/2020
Cascade M 50-59 09/07/2020
Cascade F 10-19 09/07/2020
Custer M 20-29 09/07/2020
Dawson F 90-99 09/07/2020
Deer Lodge F 60-69 09/07/2020
Deer Lodge M 60-69 09/07/2020
Fergus M 40-49 09/07/2020
Fergus M 30-39 09/07/2020
Fergus M 0-9 09/07/2020
Fergus M 70-79 09/07/2020
Flathead F 50-59 09/07/2020
Flathead M 60-69 09/07/2020
Flathead F 30-39 09/07/2020
Flathead F 20-29 09/07/2020
Flathead M 20-29 09/07/2020
Gallatin F 40-49 09/07/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 09/07/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 09/07/2020
Gallatin M 70-79 09/07/2020
Gallatin F 60-69 09/07/2020
Gallatin M 10-19 09/07/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 09/07/2020
Glacier M 10-19 09/07/2020
Glacier F 50-59 09/07/2020
Glacier F 10-19 09/07/2020
Lake F 50-59 09/07/2020
Lake M 50-59 09/07/2020
Liberty M 70-79 09/07/2020
Lincoln M 60-69 09/07/2020
Lincoln M 0-9 09/07/2020
Missoula F 20-29 09/07/2020
Missoula F 50-59 09/07/2020
Musselshell F 70-79 09/07/2020
Musselshell F 10-19 09/07/2020
Park M 50-59 09/07/2020
Park F 60-69 09/07/2020
Rosebud F 10-19 09/07/2020
Rosebud F 40-49 09/07/2020
Rosebud F 60-69 09/07/2020
Rosebud M 10-19 09/07/2020
Rosebud M 10-19 09/07/2020
Rosebud M 40-49 09/07/2020
Rosebud M 20-29 09/07/2020
Rosebud F 60-69 09/07/2020
Rosebud M 20-29 09/07/2020
Rosebud F 60-69 09/07/2020
Silver Bow M 40-49 09/07/2020
Stillwater M 30-39 09/07/2020
Stillwater M 60-69 09/07/2020
Stillwater M 60-69 09/07/2020
Wheatland M 60-69 09/07/2020
Yellowstone F 0-9 09/07/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 09/07/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 09/07/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 09/07/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 09/07/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

