Montana COVID-19 testing results 9-6-20 – 100 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 8264 Total New Cases Today 100 Total number of tests completed since last report 976 Total Number of Tests 262026

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Big Horn M 30-39 09/05/2020 Big Horn F 0-9 09/05/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 09/05/2020 Big Horn F 80-89 09/05/2020 Big Horn F 100 09/05/2020 Big Horn F 90-99 09/05/2020 Big Horn F 50-59 09/05/2020 Big Horn F 70-79 09/05/2020 Big Horn F 60-69 09/05/2020 Big Horn F 0-9 09/05/2020 Big Horn M 50-59 09/05/2020 Big Horn F 20-29 09/05/2020 Big Horn M 80-89 09/05/2020 Cascade F 10-19 09/05/2020 Dawson F 80-89 09/05/2020 Fallon M 40-49 09/05/2020 Flathead M 30-39 09/05/2020 Flathead M 80-89 09/05/2020 Flathead M 60-69 09/05/2020 Flathead M 50-59 09/05/2020 Flathead M 60-69 09/05/2020 Flathead M 80-89 09/05/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 09/05/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 09/05/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 09/05/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 09/05/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 09/05/2020 Gallatin M 60-69 09/05/2020 Liberty M 80-89 09/05/2020 Lincoln M 20-29 09/05/2020 Missoula M 20-29 09/05/2020 Richland M 50-59 09/05/2020 Roosevelt F 10-19 09/05/2020 Rosebud M 20-29 09/05/2020 Rosebud M 30-39 09/05/2020 Rosebud F 30-39 09/05/2020 Rosebud F 50-59 09/05/2020 Rosebud F 30-39 09/05/2020 Rosebud M 20-29 09/05/2020 Rosebud F 60-69 09/05/2020 Rosebud F 50-59 09/05/2020 Rosebud F 10-19 09/05/2020 Rosebud F 40-49 09/05/2020 Rosebud M 0-9 09/05/2020 Rosebud M 50-59 09/05/2020 Rosebud M 50-59 09/05/2020 Rosebud M 40-49 09/05/2020 Rosebud M 30-39 09/05/2020 Rosebud F 60-69 09/05/2020 Rosebud M 30-39 09/05/2020 Rosebud M 70-79 09/05/2020 Silver Bow M 50-59 09/05/2020 Silver Bow F 50-59 09/05/2020 Silver Bow F 0-9 09/05/2020 Silver Bow F 10-19 09/05/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 09/05/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 09/05/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 09/05/2020 Yellowstone F 90-99 09/05/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 09/05/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 09/05/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 09/05/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 09/05/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 09/05/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 09/05/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 09/05/2020 Yellowstone F 0-9 09/05/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 09/05/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 09/05/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 09/05/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 09/05/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 09/05/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 09/05/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 09/05/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 09/05/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 09/05/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 09/05/2020 Yellowstone M 0-9 09/05/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 09/05/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 09/05/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 09/05/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 09/05/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 09/05/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 09/05/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 09/05/2020 Yellowstone F 0-9 09/05/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 09/05/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 09/05/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 09/05/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 09/05/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 09/05/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 09/05/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 09/05/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 09/05/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 09/05/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 09/05/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 09/05/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 09/05/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 09/05/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 09/05/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.