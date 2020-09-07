Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Montana COVID-19 testing results 9-6-20 – 100 new cases

by Leave a Comment

Total COVID Cases in Montana 8264
Total New Cases Today 100
Total number of tests completed since last report 976
Total Number of Tests 262026

 

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Big Horn M 30-39 09/05/2020
Big Horn F 0-9 09/05/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 09/05/2020
Big Horn F 80-89 09/05/2020
Big Horn F 100 09/05/2020
Big Horn F 90-99 09/05/2020
Big Horn F 50-59 09/05/2020
Big Horn F 70-79 09/05/2020
Big Horn F 60-69 09/05/2020
Big Horn F 0-9 09/05/2020
Big Horn M 50-59 09/05/2020
Big Horn F 20-29 09/05/2020
Big Horn M 80-89 09/05/2020
Cascade F 10-19 09/05/2020
Dawson F 80-89 09/05/2020
Fallon M 40-49 09/05/2020
Flathead M 30-39 09/05/2020
Flathead M 80-89 09/05/2020
Flathead M 60-69 09/05/2020
Flathead M 50-59 09/05/2020
Flathead M 60-69 09/05/2020
Flathead M 80-89 09/05/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 09/05/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 09/05/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 09/05/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 09/05/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 09/05/2020
Gallatin M 60-69 09/05/2020
Liberty M 80-89 09/05/2020
Lincoln M 20-29 09/05/2020
Missoula M 20-29 09/05/2020
Richland M 50-59 09/05/2020
Roosevelt F 10-19 09/05/2020
Rosebud M 20-29 09/05/2020
Rosebud M 30-39 09/05/2020
Rosebud F 30-39 09/05/2020
Rosebud F 50-59 09/05/2020
Rosebud F 30-39 09/05/2020
Rosebud M 20-29 09/05/2020
Rosebud F 60-69 09/05/2020
Rosebud F 50-59 09/05/2020
Rosebud F 10-19 09/05/2020
Rosebud F 40-49 09/05/2020
Rosebud M 0-9 09/05/2020
Rosebud M 50-59 09/05/2020
Rosebud M 50-59 09/05/2020
Rosebud M 40-49 09/05/2020
Rosebud M 30-39 09/05/2020
Rosebud F 60-69 09/05/2020
Rosebud M 30-39 09/05/2020
Rosebud M 70-79 09/05/2020
Silver Bow M 50-59 09/05/2020
Silver Bow F 50-59 09/05/2020
Silver Bow F 0-9 09/05/2020
Silver Bow F 10-19 09/05/2020
Yellowstone F 70-79 09/05/2020
Yellowstone F 80-89 09/05/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 09/05/2020
Yellowstone F 90-99 09/05/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 09/05/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 09/05/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 09/05/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 09/05/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 09/05/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 09/05/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 09/05/2020
Yellowstone F 0-9 09/05/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 09/05/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 09/05/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 09/05/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 09/05/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 09/05/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 09/05/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 09/05/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 09/05/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 09/05/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 09/05/2020
Yellowstone M 0-9 09/05/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 09/05/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 09/05/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 09/05/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 09/05/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 09/05/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 09/05/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 09/05/2020
Yellowstone F 0-9 09/05/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 09/05/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 09/05/2020
Yellowstone F 70-79 09/05/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 09/05/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 09/05/2020
Yellowstone F 80-89 09/05/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 09/05/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 09/05/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 09/05/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 09/05/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 09/05/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 09/05/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 09/05/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 09/05/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LATEST CORONAVIRUS INFO - CLICK HERE TO GET LATEST INFO