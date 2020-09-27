Bitterroot Star

Montana COVID-19 testing results 9-27-20 – 200 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 12107
Total New Cases Today 200
Total number of tests completed since last report 1022
Total Number of Tests 330307

 

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Cascade F 80-89 09/26/2020
Cascade M 20-29 09/26/2020
Cascade F 40-49 09/26/2020
Cascade F 20-29 09/26/2020
Cascade F 80-89 09/26/2020
Cascade F 50-59 09/26/2020
Cascade F 10-19 09/26/2020
Cascade F 30-39 09/26/2020
Dawson M 50-59 09/26/2020
Flathead F 30-39 09/26/2020
Flathead M 10-19 09/26/2020
Flathead M 10-19 09/26/2020
Flathead F 60-69 09/26/2020
Flathead F 60-69 09/26/2020
Flathead M 40-49 09/26/2020
Flathead M 30-39 09/26/2020
Flathead F 30-39 09/26/2020
Flathead M 10-19 09/26/2020
Flathead M 0-9 09/26/2020
Flathead F 0-9 09/26/2020
Flathead F 50-59 09/26/2020
Flathead M 60-69 09/26/2020
Flathead F 10-19 09/26/2020
Flathead M 60-69 09/26/2020
Flathead M 80-89 09/26/2020
Flathead M 20-29 09/26/2020
Flathead M 20-29 09/26/2020
Flathead F 20-29 09/26/2020
Flathead M 50-59 09/26/2020
Flathead M 50-59 09/26/2020
Flathead F 10-19 09/26/2020
Flathead F 10-19 09/26/2020
Flathead M 10-19 09/26/2020
Flathead F 40-49 09/26/2020
Flathead M 60-69 09/26/2020
Flathead M 80-89 09/26/2020
Flathead F 50-59 09/26/2020
Flathead M 40-49 09/26/2020
Flathead F 30-39 09/26/2020
Flathead M 80-89 09/26/2020
Flathead M 20-29 09/26/2020
Flathead M 60-69 09/26/2020
Flathead F 10-19 09/26/2020
Flathead M 10-19 09/26/2020
Flathead M 30-39 09/26/2020
Flathead F 0-9 09/26/2020
Flathead F 60-69 09/26/2020
Flathead F 20-29 09/26/2020
Flathead F 60-69 09/26/2020
Flathead M 10-19 09/26/2020
Flathead M 60-69 09/26/2020
Flathead M 40-49 09/26/2020
Flathead F 50-59 09/26/2020
Flathead F 60-69 09/26/2020
Flathead F 30-39 09/26/2020
Gallatin F 60-69 09/26/2020
Gallatin F 60-69 09/26/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 09/26/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 09/26/2020
Gallatin M 40-49 09/26/2020
Gallatin F 70-79 09/26/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 09/26/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 09/26/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 09/26/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 09/26/2020
Gallatin M 50-59 09/26/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 09/26/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 09/26/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 09/26/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 09/26/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 09/26/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 09/26/2020
Glacier F 20-29 09/26/2020
Glacier F 0-9 09/26/2020
Glacier F 20-29 09/26/2020
Glacier F 70-79 09/26/2020
Glacier F 20-29 09/26/2020
Jefferson F 50-59 09/26/2020
Jefferson F 30-39 09/26/2020
Jefferson F 60-69 09/26/2020
Lewis and Clark F 30-39 09/26/2020
Liberty M 70-79 09/26/2020
Lincoln M 20-29 09/26/2020
Lincoln F 40-49 09/26/2020
Lincoln F 60-69 09/26/2020
Lincoln F 70-79 09/26/2020
Lincoln F 60-69 09/26/2020
Lincoln M 60-69 09/26/2020
Lincoln F 50-59 09/26/2020
Madison F 40-49 09/26/2020
Madison F 60-69 09/26/2020
Pondera M 10-19 09/26/2020
Richland F 50-59 09/26/2020
Roosevelt F 30-39 09/26/2020
Roosevelt M 40-49 09/26/2020
Roosevelt F 60-69 09/26/2020
Roosevelt F 10-19 09/26/2020
Roosevelt F 60-69 09/26/2020
Roosevelt F 20-29 09/26/2020
Roosevelt M 50-59 09/26/2020
Roosevelt F 70-79 09/26/2020
Roosevelt F 50-59 09/26/2020
Roosevelt F 20-29 09/26/2020
Roosevelt F 10-19 09/26/2020
Roosevelt M 20-29 09/26/2020
Roosevelt M 50-59 09/26/2020
Roosevelt F 10-19 09/26/2020
Roosevelt F 60-69 09/26/2020
Roosevelt F 10-19 09/26/2020
Roosevelt F 40-49 09/26/2020
Roosevelt F 70-79 09/26/2020
Rosebud M 30-39 09/26/2020
Rosebud F 20-29 09/26/2020
Rosebud M 70-79 09/26/2020
Wheatland F 80-89 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 70-79 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 0-9 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 80-89 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 70-79 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 80-89 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 70-79 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 09/26/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 80-89 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 09/26/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 09/26/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

