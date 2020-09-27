Montana COVID-19 testing results 9-27-20 – 200 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 12107 Total New Cases Today 200 Total number of tests completed since last report 1022 Total Number of Tests 330307

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Cascade F 80-89 09/26/2020 Cascade M 20-29 09/26/2020 Cascade F 40-49 09/26/2020 Cascade F 20-29 09/26/2020 Cascade F 80-89 09/26/2020 Cascade F 50-59 09/26/2020 Cascade F 10-19 09/26/2020 Cascade F 30-39 09/26/2020 Dawson M 50-59 09/26/2020 Flathead F 30-39 09/26/2020 Flathead M 10-19 09/26/2020 Flathead M 10-19 09/26/2020 Flathead F 60-69 09/26/2020 Flathead F 60-69 09/26/2020 Flathead M 40-49 09/26/2020 Flathead M 30-39 09/26/2020 Flathead F 30-39 09/26/2020 Flathead M 10-19 09/26/2020 Flathead M 0-9 09/26/2020 Flathead F 0-9 09/26/2020 Flathead F 50-59 09/26/2020 Flathead M 60-69 09/26/2020 Flathead F 10-19 09/26/2020 Flathead M 60-69 09/26/2020 Flathead M 80-89 09/26/2020 Flathead M 20-29 09/26/2020 Flathead M 20-29 09/26/2020 Flathead F 20-29 09/26/2020 Flathead M 50-59 09/26/2020 Flathead M 50-59 09/26/2020 Flathead F 10-19 09/26/2020 Flathead F 10-19 09/26/2020 Flathead M 10-19 09/26/2020 Flathead F 40-49 09/26/2020 Flathead M 60-69 09/26/2020 Flathead M 80-89 09/26/2020 Flathead F 50-59 09/26/2020 Flathead M 40-49 09/26/2020 Flathead F 30-39 09/26/2020 Flathead M 80-89 09/26/2020 Flathead M 20-29 09/26/2020 Flathead M 60-69 09/26/2020 Flathead F 10-19 09/26/2020 Flathead M 10-19 09/26/2020 Flathead M 30-39 09/26/2020 Flathead F 0-9 09/26/2020 Flathead F 60-69 09/26/2020 Flathead F 20-29 09/26/2020 Flathead F 60-69 09/26/2020 Flathead M 10-19 09/26/2020 Flathead M 60-69 09/26/2020 Flathead M 40-49 09/26/2020 Flathead F 50-59 09/26/2020 Flathead F 60-69 09/26/2020 Flathead F 30-39 09/26/2020 Gallatin F 60-69 09/26/2020 Gallatin F 60-69 09/26/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 09/26/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 09/26/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 09/26/2020 Gallatin F 70-79 09/26/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 09/26/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 09/26/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 09/26/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 09/26/2020 Gallatin M 50-59 09/26/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 09/26/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 09/26/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 09/26/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 09/26/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 09/26/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 09/26/2020 Glacier F 20-29 09/26/2020 Glacier F 0-9 09/26/2020 Glacier F 20-29 09/26/2020 Glacier F 70-79 09/26/2020 Glacier F 20-29 09/26/2020 Jefferson F 50-59 09/26/2020 Jefferson F 30-39 09/26/2020 Jefferson F 60-69 09/26/2020 Lewis and Clark F 30-39 09/26/2020 Liberty M 70-79 09/26/2020 Lincoln M 20-29 09/26/2020 Lincoln F 40-49 09/26/2020 Lincoln F 60-69 09/26/2020 Lincoln F 70-79 09/26/2020 Lincoln F 60-69 09/26/2020 Lincoln M 60-69 09/26/2020 Lincoln F 50-59 09/26/2020 Madison F 40-49 09/26/2020 Madison F 60-69 09/26/2020 Pondera M 10-19 09/26/2020 Richland F 50-59 09/26/2020 Roosevelt F 30-39 09/26/2020 Roosevelt M 40-49 09/26/2020 Roosevelt F 60-69 09/26/2020 Roosevelt F 10-19 09/26/2020 Roosevelt F 60-69 09/26/2020 Roosevelt F 20-29 09/26/2020 Roosevelt M 50-59 09/26/2020 Roosevelt F 70-79 09/26/2020 Roosevelt F 50-59 09/26/2020 Roosevelt F 20-29 09/26/2020 Roosevelt F 10-19 09/26/2020 Roosevelt M 20-29 09/26/2020 Roosevelt M 50-59 09/26/2020 Roosevelt F 10-19 09/26/2020 Roosevelt F 60-69 09/26/2020 Roosevelt F 10-19 09/26/2020 Roosevelt F 40-49 09/26/2020 Roosevelt F 70-79 09/26/2020 Rosebud M 30-39 09/26/2020 Rosebud F 20-29 09/26/2020 Rosebud M 70-79 09/26/2020 Wheatland F 80-89 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 0-9 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 09/26/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 09/26/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 09/26/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.