Montana COVID-19 testing results 9-2-20 – 183 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 7691 Total New Cases Today 183 Total number of tests completed since last report 1577 Total Number of Tests 253873

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Beaverhead F 20-29 09/01/2020 Big Horn F 60-69 09/01/2020 Big Horn F 80-89 09/01/2020 Big Horn M 40-49 09/01/2020 Big Horn F 10-19 09/01/2020 Big Horn M 10-19 09/01/2020 Big Horn F 20-29 09/01/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 09/01/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 09/01/2020 Big Horn F 60-69 09/01/2020 Big Horn M 20-29 09/01/2020 Big Horn F 20-29 09/01/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 09/01/2020 Big Horn F 50-59 09/01/2020 Carbon M 30-39 09/01/2020 Carbon F 30-39 09/01/2020 Cascade M 40-49 09/01/2020 Cascade M 20-29 09/01/2020 Cascade M 20-29 09/01/2020 Cascade M 20-29 09/01/2020 Cascade F 70-79 09/01/2020 Cascade M 20-29 09/01/2020 Deer Lodge M 20-29 09/01/2020 Flathead F 60-69 09/01/2020 Flathead M 30-39 09/01/2020 Flathead M 20-29 09/01/2020 Flathead F 40-49 09/01/2020 Flathead F 30-39 09/01/2020 Flathead F 60-69 09/01/2020 Flathead M 30-39 09/01/2020 Flathead M 60-69 09/01/2020 Flathead M 30-39 09/01/2020 Flathead F 60-69 09/01/2020 Flathead M 30-39 09/01/2020 Flathead M 50-59 09/01/2020 Flathead F 20-29 09/01/2020 Flathead M 60-69 09/01/2020 Flathead F 60-69 09/01/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 09/01/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 09/01/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 09/01/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 09/01/2020 Gallatin M 0-9 09/01/2020 Gallatin M 70-79 09/01/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 09/01/2020 Gallatin F 50-59 09/01/2020 Gallatin M 50-59 09/01/2020 Garfield M 70-79 09/01/2020 Glacier M 30-39 09/01/2020 Glacier F 70-79 09/01/2020 Glacier F 90-99 09/01/2020 Hill F 80-89 09/01/2020 Hill F 60-69 09/01/2020 Hill F 80-89 09/01/2020 Lake M 60-69 09/01/2020 Lewis and Clark F 50-59 09/01/2020 Liberty F 60-69 09/01/2020 Musselshell M 60-69 09/01/2020 Musselshell F 50-59 09/01/2020 Park F 30-39 09/01/2020 Phillips M 50-59 09/01/2020 Phillips F 50-59 09/01/2020 Richland M 20-29 09/01/2020 Richland F 20-29 09/01/2020 Roosevelt M 10-19 09/01/2020 Rosebud M 10-19 09/01/2020 Rosebud M 80-89 09/01/2020 Rosebud M 20-29 09/01/2020 Rosebud F 10-19 09/01/2020 Rosebud M 40-49 09/01/2020 Rosebud F 20-29 09/01/2020 Rosebud F 40-49 09/01/2020 Rosebud F 20-29 09/01/2020 Rosebud F 0-9 09/01/2020 Rosebud F 20-29 09/01/2020 Rosebud M 10-19 09/01/2020 Rosebud F 70-79 09/01/2020 Rosebud F 30-39 09/01/2020 Rosebud F 20-29 09/01/2020 Rosebud M 50-59 09/01/2020 Rosebud M 70-79 09/01/2020 Rosebud F 50-59 09/01/2020 Rosebud F 60-69 09/01/2020 Rosebud M 30-39 09/01/2020 Rosebud F 30-39 09/01/2020 Rosebud F 50-59 09/01/2020 Rosebud F 20-29 09/01/2020 Rosebud M 40-49 09/01/2020 Rosebud F 40-49 09/01/2020 Rosebud M 40-49 09/01/2020 Rosebud M 20-29 09/01/2020 Rosebud F 20-29 09/01/2020 Rosebud M 30-39 09/01/2020 Rosebud M 20-29 09/01/2020 Rosebud F 20-29 09/01/2020 Rosebud M 20-29 09/01/2020 Sanders M 60-69 09/01/2020 Sanders M 10-19 09/01/2020 Sweet Grass F 20-29 09/01/2020 Sweet Grass M 20-29 09/01/2020 Sweet Grass M 40-49 09/01/2020 Sweet Grass F 30-39 09/01/2020 Sweet Grass F 40-49 09/01/2020 Sweet Grass F 70-79 09/01/2020 Sweet Grass F 20-29 09/01/2020 Sweet Grass F 70-79 09/01/2020 Sweet Grass M 70-79 09/01/2020 Toole M 0-9 09/01/2020 Wibaux M 40-49 09/01/2020 Wibaux F 40-49 09/01/2020 Wibaux M 30-39 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 0-9 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 0-9 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 09/01/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 09/01/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 09/01/2020

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.