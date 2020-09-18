Montana COVID-19 testing results 9-18-20 – 224 new cases

Total New Cases Today 224 Total number of tests completed since last report 3256 Total Number of Tests 298555

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Big Horn F 70-79 09/17/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 09/17/2020 Big Horn F 30-39 09/17/2020 Big Horn F 20-29 09/17/2020 Big Horn F 0-9 09/17/2020 Big Horn F 0-9 09/17/2020 Big Horn F 60-69 09/17/2020 Big Horn F 0-9 09/17/2020 Big Horn F 10-19 09/17/2020 Blaine F 30-39 09/17/2020 Cascade F 70-79 09/17/2020 Cascade F 30-39 09/17/2020 Cascade M 20-29 09/17/2020 Cascade M 20-29 09/17/2020 Cascade M 20-29 09/17/2020 Cascade F 20-29 09/17/2020 Cascade M 10-19 09/17/2020 Cascade M 10-19 09/17/2020 Cascade F 40-49 09/17/2020 Cascade M 70-79 09/17/2020 Cascade F 20-29 09/17/2020 Cascade F 20-29 09/17/2020 Cascade F 50-59 09/17/2020 Cascade F 40-49 09/17/2020 Cascade F 40-49 09/17/2020 Cascade M 60-69 09/17/2020 Cascade M 10-19 09/17/2020 Custer M 70-79 09/17/2020 Fallon M 10-19 09/17/2020 Flathead M 60-69 09/17/2020 Flathead F 60-69 09/17/2020 Flathead M 30-39 09/17/2020 Flathead F 80-89 09/17/2020 Flathead M 30-39 09/17/2020 Flathead F 40-49 09/17/2020 Flathead F 40-49 09/17/2020 Flathead F 20-29 09/17/2020 Flathead M 30-39 09/17/2020 Flathead M 30-39 09/17/2020 Flathead M 60-69 09/17/2020 Flathead F 50-59 09/17/2020 Flathead M 30-39 09/17/2020 Flathead M 20-29 09/17/2020 Flathead F 40-49 09/17/2020 Flathead F 60-69 09/17/2020 Flathead M 40-49 09/17/2020 Flathead F 40-49 09/17/2020 Flathead M 20-29 09/17/2020 Flathead M 0-9 09/17/2020 Flathead M 40-49 09/17/2020 Flathead F 20-29 09/17/2020 Flathead M 20-29 09/17/2020 Flathead M 20-29 09/17/2020 Flathead M 30-39 09/17/2020 Flathead F 70-79 09/17/2020 Flathead F 30-39 09/17/2020 Flathead F 20-29 09/17/2020 Flathead M 20-29 09/17/2020 Flathead M 30-39 09/17/2020 Flathead F 20-29 09/17/2020 Flathead F 10-19 09/17/2020 Flathead F 10-19 09/17/2020 Flathead F 30-39 09/17/2020 Flathead F 50-59 09/17/2020 Flathead M 80-89 09/17/2020 Flathead F 80-89 09/17/2020 Flathead F 40-49 09/17/2020 Flathead F 80-89 09/17/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 09/17/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 09/17/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 09/17/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 09/17/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 09/17/2020 Gallatin M 60-69 09/17/2020 Glacier F 50-59 09/17/2020 Glacier F 0-9 09/17/2020 Glacier M 60-69 09/17/2020 Glacier M 0-9 09/17/2020 Hill F 60-69 09/17/2020 Hill F 30-39 09/17/2020 Hill F 30-39 09/17/2020 Hill F 50-59 09/17/2020 Jefferson M 40-49 09/17/2020 Jefferson M 0-9 09/17/2020 Jefferson F 50-59 09/17/2020 Jefferson F 60-69 09/17/2020 Lake F 20-29 09/17/2020 Lake M 0-9 09/17/2020 Lewis and Clark F 50-59 09/17/2020 Lewis and Clark F 50-59 09/17/2020 Lewis and Clark F 70-79 09/17/2020 Lewis and Clark M 10-19 09/17/2020 Lewis and Clark F 20-29 09/17/2020 Liberty F 30-39 09/17/2020 Meagher F 50-59 09/17/2020 Missoula F 30-39 09/17/2020 Missoula F 20-29 09/17/2020 Missoula F 20-29 09/17/2020 Missoula F 60-69 09/17/2020 Missoula M 20-29 09/17/2020 Missoula F 30-39 09/17/2020 Missoula M 30-39 09/17/2020 Missoula F 20-29 09/17/2020 Missoula F 10-19 09/17/2020 Missoula M 50-59 09/17/2020 Missoula M 10-19 09/17/2020 Missoula F 10-19 09/17/2020 Missoula F 10-19 09/17/2020 Missoula M 40-49 09/17/2020 Missoula F 10-19 09/17/2020 Missoula F 20-29 09/17/2020 Missoula F 20-29 09/17/2020 Missoula F 20-29 09/17/2020 Missoula F 20-29 09/17/2020 Missoula M 20-29 09/17/2020 Missoula F 20-29 09/17/2020 Missoula M 40-49 09/17/2020 Missoula F 20-29 09/17/2020 Missoula M 20-29 09/17/2020 Missoula M 10-19 09/17/2020 Missoula F 60-69 09/17/2020 Missoula M 60-69 09/17/2020 Missoula M 20-29 09/17/2020 Missoula M 10-19 09/17/2020 Missoula M 10-19 09/17/2020 Missoula M 10-19 09/17/2020 Missoula F 10-19 09/17/2020 Missoula F 20-29 09/17/2020 Missoula F 10-19 09/17/2020 Missoula F 20-29 09/17/2020 Missoula F 40-49 09/17/2020 Missoula F 10-19 09/17/2020 Missoula F 10-19 09/17/2020 Missoula F 20-29 09/17/2020 Musselshell M 80-89 09/17/2020 Phillips M 70-79 09/17/2020 Powder River F 50-59 09/17/2020 Ravalli F 60-69 09/17/2020 Ravalli F 70-79 09/17/2020 Roosevelt F 20-29 09/17/2020 Roosevelt F 30-39 09/17/2020 Roosevelt F 30-39 09/17/2020 Roosevelt M 60-69 09/17/2020 Roosevelt M 50-59 09/17/2020 Roosevelt M 40-49 09/17/2020 Roosevelt M 40-49 09/17/2020 Roosevelt F 10-19 09/17/2020 Roosevelt F 20-29 09/17/2020 Roosevelt M 40-49 09/17/2020 Roosevelt F 60-69 09/17/2020 Roosevelt F 50-59 09/17/2020 Roosevelt M 30-39 09/17/2020 Roosevelt F 0-9 09/17/2020 Roosevelt F 20-29 09/17/2020 Roosevelt F 50-59 09/17/2020 Roosevelt F 20-29 09/17/2020 Roosevelt F 40-49 09/17/2020 Roosevelt M 60-69 09/17/2020 Roosevelt F 70-79 09/17/2020 Roosevelt F 0-9 09/17/2020 Roosevelt F 40-49 09/17/2020 Roosevelt M 20-29 09/17/2020 Roosevelt F 10-19 09/17/2020 Roosevelt M 0-9 09/17/2020 Rosebud F 50-59 09/17/2020 Rosebud F 0-9 09/17/2020 Rosebud M 20-29 09/17/2020 Rosebud F 60-69 09/17/2020 Rosebud F 50-59 09/17/2020 Rosebud F 60-69 09/17/2020 Rosebud M 20-29 09/17/2020 Rosebud M 10-19 09/17/2020 Rosebud M 30-39 09/17/2020 Rosebud F 20-29 09/17/2020 Rosebud M 50-59 09/17/2020 Rosebud M 50-59 09/17/2020 Rosebud F 0-9 09/17/2020 Rosebud M 20-29 09/17/2020 Rosebud F 0-9 09/17/2020 Rosebud F 10-19 09/17/2020 Rosebud M 40-49 09/17/2020 Rosebud F 30-39 09/17/2020 Rosebud M 20-29 09/17/2020 Sanders M 60-69 09/17/2020 Silver Bow F 0-9 09/17/2020 Silver Bow M 40-49 09/17/2020 Silver Bow M 20-29 09/17/2020 Stillwater M 70-79 09/17/2020 Stillwater M 10-19 09/17/2020 Toole F 60-69 09/17/2020 Toole M 70-79 09/17/2020 Toole M 50-59 09/17/2020 Valley F 30-39 09/17/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 09/17/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 09/17/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 09/17/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 09/17/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 09/17/2020 Yellowstone M 0-9 09/17/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 09/17/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 09/17/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 09/17/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 09/17/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 09/17/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 09/17/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 09/17/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 09/17/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 09/17/2020 Yellowstone M 0-9 09/17/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 09/17/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 09/17/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 09/17/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 09/17/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 09/17/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 09/17/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 09/17/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 09/17/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 09/17/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 09/17/2020 Yellowstone F 90-99 09/17/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 09/17/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 09/17/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 09/17/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 09/17/2020

