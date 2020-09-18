Bitterroot Star

Montana COVID-19 testing results 9-18-20 – 224 new cases

Total New Cases Today 224
Total number of tests completed since last report 3256
Total Number of Tests 298555

 

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Big Horn F 70-79 09/17/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 09/17/2020
Big Horn F 30-39 09/17/2020
Big Horn F 20-29 09/17/2020
Big Horn F 0-9 09/17/2020
Big Horn F 0-9 09/17/2020
Big Horn F 60-69 09/17/2020
Big Horn F 0-9 09/17/2020
Big Horn F 10-19 09/17/2020
Blaine F 30-39 09/17/2020
Cascade F 70-79 09/17/2020
Cascade F 30-39 09/17/2020
Cascade M 20-29 09/17/2020
Cascade M 20-29 09/17/2020
Cascade M 20-29 09/17/2020
Cascade F 20-29 09/17/2020
Cascade M 10-19 09/17/2020
Cascade M 10-19 09/17/2020
Cascade F 40-49 09/17/2020
Cascade M 70-79 09/17/2020
Cascade F 20-29 09/17/2020
Cascade F 20-29 09/17/2020
Cascade F 50-59 09/17/2020
Cascade F 40-49 09/17/2020
Cascade F 40-49 09/17/2020
Cascade M 60-69 09/17/2020
Cascade M 10-19 09/17/2020
Custer M 70-79 09/17/2020
Fallon M 10-19 09/17/2020
Flathead M 60-69 09/17/2020
Flathead F 60-69 09/17/2020
Flathead M 30-39 09/17/2020
Flathead F 80-89 09/17/2020
Flathead M 30-39 09/17/2020
Flathead F 40-49 09/17/2020
Flathead F 40-49 09/17/2020
Flathead F 20-29 09/17/2020
Flathead M 30-39 09/17/2020
Flathead M 30-39 09/17/2020
Flathead M 60-69 09/17/2020
Flathead F 50-59 09/17/2020
Flathead M 30-39 09/17/2020
Flathead M 20-29 09/17/2020
Flathead F 40-49 09/17/2020
Flathead F 60-69 09/17/2020
Flathead M 40-49 09/17/2020
Flathead F 40-49 09/17/2020
Flathead M 20-29 09/17/2020
Flathead M 0-9 09/17/2020
Flathead M 40-49 09/17/2020
Flathead F 20-29 09/17/2020
Flathead M 20-29 09/17/2020
Flathead M 20-29 09/17/2020
Flathead M 30-39 09/17/2020
Flathead F 70-79 09/17/2020
Flathead F 30-39 09/17/2020
Flathead F 20-29 09/17/2020
Flathead M 20-29 09/17/2020
Flathead M 30-39 09/17/2020
Flathead F 20-29 09/17/2020
Flathead F 10-19 09/17/2020
Flathead F 10-19 09/17/2020
Flathead F 30-39 09/17/2020
Flathead F 50-59 09/17/2020
Flathead M 80-89 09/17/2020
Flathead F 80-89 09/17/2020
Flathead F 40-49 09/17/2020
Flathead F 80-89 09/17/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 09/17/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 09/17/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 09/17/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 09/17/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 09/17/2020
Gallatin M 60-69 09/17/2020
Glacier F 50-59 09/17/2020
Glacier F 0-9 09/17/2020
Glacier M 60-69 09/17/2020
Glacier M 0-9 09/17/2020
Hill F 60-69 09/17/2020
Hill F 30-39 09/17/2020
Hill F 30-39 09/17/2020
Hill F 50-59 09/17/2020
Jefferson M 40-49 09/17/2020
Jefferson M 0-9 09/17/2020
Jefferson F 50-59 09/17/2020
Jefferson F 60-69 09/17/2020
Lake F 20-29 09/17/2020
Lake M 0-9 09/17/2020
Lewis and Clark F 50-59 09/17/2020
Lewis and Clark F 50-59 09/17/2020
Lewis and Clark F 70-79 09/17/2020
Lewis and Clark M 10-19 09/17/2020
Lewis and Clark F 20-29 09/17/2020
Liberty F 30-39 09/17/2020
Meagher F 50-59 09/17/2020
Missoula F 30-39 09/17/2020
Missoula F 20-29 09/17/2020
Missoula F 20-29 09/17/2020
Missoula F 60-69 09/17/2020
Missoula M 20-29 09/17/2020
Missoula F 30-39 09/17/2020
Missoula M 30-39 09/17/2020
Missoula F 20-29 09/17/2020
Missoula F 10-19 09/17/2020
Missoula M 50-59 09/17/2020
Missoula M 10-19 09/17/2020
Missoula F 10-19 09/17/2020
Missoula F 10-19 09/17/2020
Missoula M 40-49 09/17/2020
Missoula F 10-19 09/17/2020
Missoula F 20-29 09/17/2020
Missoula F 20-29 09/17/2020
Missoula F 20-29 09/17/2020
Missoula F 20-29 09/17/2020
Missoula M 20-29 09/17/2020
Missoula F 20-29 09/17/2020
Missoula M 40-49 09/17/2020
Missoula F 20-29 09/17/2020
Missoula M 20-29 09/17/2020
Missoula M 10-19 09/17/2020
Missoula F 60-69 09/17/2020
Missoula M 60-69 09/17/2020
Missoula M 20-29 09/17/2020
Missoula M 10-19 09/17/2020
Missoula M 10-19 09/17/2020
Missoula M 10-19 09/17/2020
Missoula F 10-19 09/17/2020
Missoula F 20-29 09/17/2020
Missoula F 10-19 09/17/2020
Missoula F 20-29 09/17/2020
Missoula F 40-49 09/17/2020
Missoula F 10-19 09/17/2020
Missoula F 10-19 09/17/2020
Missoula F 20-29 09/17/2020
Musselshell M 80-89 09/17/2020
Phillips M 70-79 09/17/2020
Powder River F 50-59 09/17/2020
Ravalli F 60-69 09/17/2020
Ravalli F 70-79 09/17/2020
Roosevelt F 20-29 09/17/2020
Roosevelt F 30-39 09/17/2020
Roosevelt F 30-39 09/17/2020
Roosevelt M 60-69 09/17/2020
Roosevelt M 50-59 09/17/2020
Roosevelt M 40-49 09/17/2020
Roosevelt M 40-49 09/17/2020
Roosevelt F 10-19 09/17/2020
Roosevelt F 20-29 09/17/2020
Roosevelt M 40-49 09/17/2020
Roosevelt F 60-69 09/17/2020
Roosevelt F 50-59 09/17/2020
Roosevelt M 30-39 09/17/2020
Roosevelt F 0-9 09/17/2020
Roosevelt F 20-29 09/17/2020
Roosevelt F 50-59 09/17/2020
Roosevelt F 20-29 09/17/2020
Roosevelt F 40-49 09/17/2020
Roosevelt M 60-69 09/17/2020
Roosevelt F 70-79 09/17/2020
Roosevelt F 0-9 09/17/2020
Roosevelt F 40-49 09/17/2020
Roosevelt M 20-29 09/17/2020
Roosevelt F 10-19 09/17/2020
Roosevelt M 0-9 09/17/2020
Rosebud F 50-59 09/17/2020
Rosebud F 0-9 09/17/2020
Rosebud M 20-29 09/17/2020
Rosebud F 60-69 09/17/2020
Rosebud F 50-59 09/17/2020
Rosebud F 60-69 09/17/2020
Rosebud M 20-29 09/17/2020
Rosebud M 10-19 09/17/2020
Rosebud M 30-39 09/17/2020
Rosebud F 20-29 09/17/2020
Rosebud M 50-59 09/17/2020
Rosebud M 50-59 09/17/2020
Rosebud F 0-9 09/17/2020
Rosebud M 20-29 09/17/2020
Rosebud F 0-9 09/17/2020
Rosebud F 10-19 09/17/2020
Rosebud M 40-49 09/17/2020
Rosebud F 30-39 09/17/2020
Rosebud M 20-29 09/17/2020
Sanders M 60-69 09/17/2020
Silver Bow F 0-9 09/17/2020
Silver Bow M 40-49 09/17/2020
Silver Bow M 20-29 09/17/2020
Stillwater M 70-79 09/17/2020
Stillwater M 10-19 09/17/2020
Toole F 60-69 09/17/2020
Toole M 70-79 09/17/2020
Toole M 50-59 09/17/2020
Valley F 30-39 09/17/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 09/17/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 09/17/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 09/17/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 09/17/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 09/17/2020
Yellowstone M 0-9 09/17/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 09/17/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 09/17/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 09/17/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 09/17/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 09/17/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 09/17/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 09/17/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 09/17/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 09/17/2020
Yellowstone M 0-9 09/17/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 09/17/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 09/17/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 09/17/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 09/17/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 09/17/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 09/17/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 09/17/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 09/17/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 09/17/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 09/17/2020
Yellowstone F 90-99 09/17/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 09/17/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 09/17/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 09/17/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 09/17/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

