Governor’s statement on over 150 COVID-19 deaths in Montana

September 19, 2020

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement as Montana now has over 150 deaths due to COVID-19 and has reached over 10,000 cases.

“Over 150 deaths due to COVID-19 is a milestone we prayed we would not reach, and this virus continues to present difficult challenges in communities of our state. While Montanans are known for our independent spirit, we are capable of unified action towards a common goal – and it is through that community-mindedness that we can keep moving forward, save lives, and overcome COVID-19.”