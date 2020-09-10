Governor’s Proclamation for September 11th

State of Montana

Governor’s Proclamation

I hereby order all flags flown in the State of Montana to be flown at half-staff on Friday, September 11, 2020, in honor of all those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 and in observance of Patriot Day and National Day of Service.

Each year, September 11th reminds us of how much we lost, but also what brought our nation together in the face of tragedy and what binds us all as Americans. May this year’s commemoration of 9/11 serve as a reminder that our strength lies in our unity and of our resilience in the face of adversity.

Dated this 10th day of September 2020.

STEVE BULLOCK

Governor