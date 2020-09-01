Football – Corvallis tops Stevensville

The Corvallis Blue Devils opened their season with a win over valley rival Stevensville on Friday night in Stevensville. The win, 19-7, was the first for new coach Doug South, a veteran coach who has coached at all levels and in several states.

“This was a tough team but our defense won the game for us,” said South.

The Blue Devils are senior laden, listing 16 on their roster. Bryce Mayn, 6’3” and 190 pounds, is the quarterback and one of the team leaders. He connected with Mace Marshall for a 35 yard pass to score the first touchdown of the game. Luke Wolsky kicked the PAT.

As with any first game of the season, there were a few penalties on both sides and sometimes the plays didn’t work quite right. But Corvallis managed to overcome these first game jitters and control much of the game. The Blue Devils held the Yellowjackets in the center of the field or in their own backfield for much of the first game.

Stevi quarterback Sahkaia Wehr, a sophomore, made some good plays in the first half, hitting Kellen Beller to more the ball down the field. However a penalty slowed their momentum and they had turned over the ball on downs.

Corvallis scored again when Seth Stoker made a scoring run from 12 yards out just seconds into the second quarter. The PAT by Wolsky was again good. The Yellowjackets gave up a safety at the end of the quarter. Corvallis didn’t score again until the end of the game when Wolsky kicked a 22 yard field goal.

Stevensville was young last year and they are still young, only a little more experienced according to second year coach Trae Williams. With seven sophomores on the team and making up the nucleus of the team, the team is experiencing some growing pains but are beginning to come together.

“We have a balanced team this year,” said Williams.

Joining Williams on the sidelines this year are two Corvallis transplants. Clayton Curley, who graduated from Stevensville, left the coaching position in Corvallis and is now an assistant. Loren Hochhalter has been at Curley’s side for several years and will now be on Stevensville’s sidelines as well.

Williams is excited to have two veteran coaches on his staff. “They know a lot and can teach me, I am always ready to learn.”

Corvallis will host Hamilton this Friday night. Stevensville travels to Dillon.

Victor was host to the Clark Fork Mountain Cats who finished second in the state last year. Victor is a young team and only has one senior, Chris Smith, suited up, and he’s only played two years. They do, however have a strong class of underclassmen who cut their teeth last year and should make some waves this year. The Western C is a very tough conference but second year coach Darren Gossett has faith in his young team.

Their confidence showed early on against Clark Fork when the Pirate defense caused back to back turnovers by the Mountain Cats. Sophomore Roan Jackson jumped on a loose ball for Victor early in the first quarter but the team didn’t capitalize on the turnover. A few minutes later, Robert Crosbie picked off a Clark Fork pass for a 52 yard touchdown. Crosbie also had the second Pirate touchdown, this time at the end of the game. He made a 10 yard scoring run. Final score: Clark Fork 56, Victor 12.

“The kids were pretty nervous,” said Gossett. “When Carson (Varner) went out with an injury, we had to use a freshman quarterback, Alex Rowan, and he was very nervous.”

Victor will travel to Seeley on Friday for this week’s game.

Florence blanked Cut Bank, 42-0, in non conference action Friday night. The Falcons used a balanced attack behind the throwing arm of Pat Duchien Jr. and a strong running game. Duchein threw for three touchdowns. He hit Blake Shoupe from 32 yards out for the first arial touchdown. Duchein’s next target was Levi Posey who caught a 40 yard touchdown pass. Luke Maki was also a target. Duchein hit him from 10 yards out. Tristan Pyette scored the first touchdown of the evening when he plunged eight yards into the end zone. Pyette also intercepted a Cut Bank pass for a pick six. Colton Rice finished off the Florence scoring with an eight yard run. Caden Zaluski finished off all six touchdowns with a solid PAT kick.