Florence comes back to top Stevi in five games

The Florence Lady Falcons finished third in the state last year. But this year the Lady Falcons have a new look. They lost some of their core players to graduation and younger players are learning their new positions, especially the outside hitting positions. But one thing is for sure, the players may be learning their roles but the execution of the plays are much the same.

“This was a needed challenge for the team,” said Florence coach Christy Duchein. “They have a lot of heart and desire.”

Duchein went on to say that only Gracie Houston has had a lot of varsity experience. The team is working on blocking. A tenet of the team has always been that they are ‘gritty’. This is coming and Duchein was glad to see the team was tested right at the beginning of the season.

Stevensville coach Kyla Paulsen was very pleased with her team’s performance. She told her players that they had to give everything they’ve got at every game because with the pandemic, each game may be their last.

Paulsen said she has eight seniors and they are all strong players. Aliyah Anderson is tough at the net and has worked on her hitting skills in the off season. Maddie Weber is the main setter and her passing skills have improved.

Florence took the first game with strong play at the net and built upon that. This year, there is no switching sides at the end of each game. That didn’t bother either team for Game 2. The two battled back and forth. Anderson and Ella Hendrickson of Stevensville kept making kills and pulling Stevensville back into the game. A net ball and an out of bounds ball gave the 28-26 win to Florence. In Game 3, Stevensville took the lead and held on for the win. Again, it was Anderson and Hendrickson who made the big plays at the net. Florence got a little rattled and the Lady ‘Jackets moved in for the win. Stevensville continued to pressure the Lady Falcons in Game 4 and quickly built up a lead. For Game 5, the two teams went head-to-head for eight points before Florence pulled ahead. Stevensville made one rally at 12 all but Florence took the win.

Florence 3, Stevensville 2

Florence – 25-19, 28-26, 21-25, 21-25, 15-13

Florence – Kills – 40 (Jaidyn Larson 11, Gracie Hinston 9); Digs – 68 (Kolbi Wood 22, Jayden Hendricksen 12); Blocks – 8 (Maddie Potter 3, Kasidy Yeoman 2); Assists – 30 (Yeoman 15, Hendrickson 13); Aces – 9 (Yeoman 3, Mackenzie Little 4, Hendrickson 2).

Stevensville – Kills – 43 (Kennedi Praast 11, Aliyah Anderson 10, Ella Hendrickson 10); Blocks – 6 (Anderson 3, Hendrickson 2); Digs – 78 (Daphne Engel 20, Maddie Weber 15); Assists 37 (Weber 27, Engel 8); Aces 12 (Anderson 5, Weber 3, Praast 3).