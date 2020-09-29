Estate Sale – D. Sanders, Darby

Massive D. Sanders Living Estate! 3462 Wright Way, Darby MT. Oct. 1, 10 to 5 (prices firm), Oct. 2, 10 to 4 (dealing), Oct. 3, 10 to 3 (half price). Complete house hold & lg. 2 car garage–FULL! Saddles, tools, sprinklers, hoses, ping pong table, wood, hay, western furniture & decor, fishing gear, outdoor gear, skiis, Snocat sled, ladders, art work, shelving, freezer, picnic table, barbeque, 3 beds, dressers, variety of tables, linens, bedding, 100 plus DVD’s, Wedgewood china, vintage jewelry, collectibles & so many surprises! The house must be emptied by the 5th! The driveway is a one lane road so watch for traffic! This one is worth your time. Drive your truck & bring boxes because you will want to load up! MASKS, PLEASE! NO EARLIES. CASH ONLY.

