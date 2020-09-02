DPHHS announces COVID-19 related death at Montana State Hospital

The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) announced today a Montana State Hospital (MSH) patient has died due to COVID-19 related illness.

The patient, a resident of Lewis and Clark County, passed away on Monday, August 31 at MSH. This is the first COVID-19 related death at MSH.

This death is reflected on the Wednesday, September 3 state COVID-19 tracking map.

To protect the privacy of the deceased and their family and to comply with state and federal law, DPHHS will not release further information.

“Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to this individuals’ friends and family,” DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan said. “This is a tragic reminder of the seriousness COVID-19 can have to vulnerable populations. I offer my sincere condolences to all those who have lost a loved one to this disease. The health and safety of MSH patients and staff continues to be at the forefront and I appreciate everything that is being done to provide quality care at MSH.”

There are no current active COVID-19 cases at MSH. The first COVID-19 case at MSH was announced on July 17. Since then a total of nine MSH staff and eight patients have been infected with COVID-19. The remaining 16 individuals have all recovered.

MSH is the only public psychiatric hospital in the state.