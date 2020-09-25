Bitterroot Star

COVID-19 reporting information on schools now available online

Montana DPHHS now features a new line where community members can find information on schools reporting cases in Montana.

  • Go to DPHHS.mt.gov
  • Click on the large black rectangle at the top of the page labeled “2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)”.
  • On the next page, click on the purple rectangle labeled “Map and demographic information for COVID-19 cases in Montana”.
  • Approximately a quarter of the way down the page, located below the state map and graph, click on the underlined link labeled “Additional information on COVID-19 in Montana schools.
  • Here you can find information on schools and universities with current and past

COVID-19 activity.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.

If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends you self-quarantine and call Public Health for further guidance.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.

