COVID-19 reporting information on schools now available online

Montana DPHHS now features a new line where community members can find information on schools reporting cases in Montana.
- Go to DPHHS.mt.gov
- Click on the large black rectangle at the top of the page labeled “2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)”.
- On the next page, click on the purple rectangle labeled “Map and demographic information for COVID-19 cases in Montana”.
- Approximately a quarter of the way down the page, located below the state map and graph, click on the underlined link labeled “Additional information on COVID-19 in Montana schools.”
- Here you can find information on schools and universities with current and past
COVID-19 activity.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.
If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends you self-quarantine and call Public Health for further guidance.
If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.
