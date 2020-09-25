COVID-19 reporting information on schools now available online

Montana DPHHS now features a new line where community members can find information on schools reporting cases in Montana.

Go to DPHHS.mt.gov

Click on the large black rectangle at the top of the page labeled “2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)”.

On the next page, click on the purple rectangle labeled “Map and demographic information for COVID-19 cases in Montana”.

Approximately a quarter of the way down the page, located below the state map and graph, click on the underlined link labeled “ Additional information on COVID-19 in Montana schools. ”

” Here you can find information on schools and universities with current and past

COVID-19 activity.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.

If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends you self-quarantine and call Public Health for further guidance.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.