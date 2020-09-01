County Health Department: wearing masks works!

Aware that some people in the valley, even some influential public officials, are under the false impression that wearing masks in public is not an effective or otherwise essential way to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, Ravalli County Health Department officials want to get the word out: wearing masks works!

According to Joseph Hopkins, Public Information Officer for the Ravalli County Health Department, wearing masks when going out in public is absolutely one of the most important things a person can do to help the community stave off the worst impacts of this infection, especially once it has gotten a foothold in the community and begun to spread through asymptomatic carriers. As is the case in Ravalli County.

“Without a doubt,” said Hopkins, “and we want to get that information out to the community. One of the best ways you can ultimately protect your community and yourself is to wear a mask when out in public to protect other people. Our stance at the public health department has never wavered on that.”

Hopkins said that one public official recently remarked to the press that “a face shield doesn’t do much for you,” but Hopkins adamantly disagrees.

“It is very important,” he said, “to be able to cover all of your mucous membranes. This virus can enter your body through your eyes, nose and mouth and a mask only covers your nose and mouth. There is nothing wrong with wearing a face shield because it will give you further protection for your eyes.

“In no way, shape or form, would we ever advocate not wearing a facemask or a face shield,” he said. “It is an added layer of protection and in a lot of situations it’s probably a good idea if people have access to them.”

Hopkins said that he had heard some people saying that masks don’t work after 15 minutes, but he said there was no truth in that.

“It is one of the best ways that you can keep yourself and the people you love and your community safe from this infection. Wearing a mask reduces the amount of aerosolized particulates or droplet particulates that can emit from your mouth and infect someone else.”