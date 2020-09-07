Cinnabar Fire update 9-7-20

Start date: August 19th

Location: Welcome Creek Wilderness, Missoula Ranger District, Lolo National Forest, Granite County

Cause: Lightning

Total Personnel: 198

Current Size: 2,689 acres

Containment: 0%

Resources Assigned: Northern Rockies Team Seven, a Type II Incident Management Team is currently managing the incident. Resources assigned to the incident include: 2 initial attack crews, 3 engines, 3 aircraft, several water tenders and pieces of heavy equipment.

Current Status & Planned Activity: Yesterday brought moderate fire activity with active surface fire and occasional group tree torching in the Ferret and Carron Creek areas. The fire grew a little over 200 acres and has reached the South Fork of Gilbert Creek. Control lines are in place to the north and east of the fire and firefighters will monitor and patrol these areas today. Crews working on the west side of the fire will maintain their hose lays and continue to check fire progression as it approaches trail #313. To the south of the fire, firefighters continue to work on clearing road 4268 to utilize as indirect line. Minimal fire activity and growth is expected today with the much cooler weather and precipitation.

Weather: The cold front arriving today will cause a decrease in temperature and an increase in winds. Temperatures in the fire area will be in the mid to high 40’s with northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Precipitation is likely early afternoon with the potential for up to .25 inches.

Closures: An emergency closure is in place for National Forest System lands on the Missoula Ranger District, Lolo National Forest, and Stevensville Ranger District, Bitterroot National Forest. The closure is in place for public and firefighter safety and includes the entire Welcome Creek Wilderness and additional roads and trails adjacent to the Wilderness. For the current closure and map visit Inciweb. The Rock Creek Road #102 corridor and recreation access remains open.

Fire Information Line: 406-356-6235

Fire Email: [email protected]

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7063/

Facebook: Lolo National Forest

Twitter: @LoloNF