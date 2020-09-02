Cinnabar Fire update 9-2-20

Start date: August 19th

Location: Welcome Creek Wilderness, Missoula Ranger District, Lolo National Forest, Granite County

Cause: Lightning

Total Personnel: 245

Current Size: 2120 acres

Containment: 0%

Resources Assigned: Northern Rockies Team Seven, a Type II Incident Management Team is currently managing the incident. Resources assigned to the incident include: 1 hotshot crews, 3 initial attack crews, 3 engines, 5 aircraft, 5 water tenders and several pieces of heavy equipment.

Current Status: Minimal growth was reported from yesterday on the Cinnabar Fire as the fire remained quiet with isolated smoldering and creeping. Firefighters completed indirect line along the Bitterroot/Rock Creek Divide Trail #313 on the western edge of the fire. To the north of the fire, a hot shot crew completed indirect handline. In other areas of the fire, crews along with heavy equipment made good progress clearing access routes and improving indirect line.

Planned Actions: Crews across the fire area will continue to clear access routes, improve indirect line and assess areas for potential holding opportunities. To the southwest of the fire, firefighters will work along road 2129 to improve access and clear ladder fuels by limbing trees beside the road. Today, exposed sunny slopes in Ferret Creek and Welcome Sawmill Saddle have the potential to exhibit active surface fire and isolated torching. The expected gusty winds may limit opportunities for aircraft support.

Weather: A critical fire weather day is predicted across the region with low relative humidities and high winds. Temperatures are expected in the low 70s across the fire area with westerly winds up to 20 mph. Gusts of up to 30-35 mph are possible late this afternoon.

Closures: An emergency closure is in place for National Forest System lands on the Missoula Ranger District, Lolo National Forest, and Stevensville Ranger District, Bitterroot National Forest. The closure includes the entire Welcome Creek Wilderness and additional roads and trails adjacent to the Wilderness for public and firefighter safety. For the current closure and map visit Inciweb. The Rock Creek Road #102 corridor and recreation access remains open.

Fire Information Line: 406-356-6235

Fire Email: [email protected]

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7063/

Facebook: Lolo National Forest

Twitter: @LoloNF