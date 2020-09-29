Stevensville – Carla Kay McDonald, 78, of Stevensville passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital.

Carla was born May 18, 1942 in Fort Worth, TX to Carl K. and Medwin (Robertson) Marshall. After graduating from high school she attended UTA in Arlington for two years.

Carla was married to Ray McDonald. She worked in Historical Preservation for the Forth Worth Historical Society for many years. She enjoyed antique collecting, traveling, reading and gardening.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Carl, Jr. and her mother and father. She is survived by a daughter, Holly of Jackson WY; her husband, Ray of Stevensville; and Bubba and Ruby, her beloved Aussies.

At the family’s request there will be no service held. The family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Carla’s name to the Bitterroot Humane Association, 262 Fairgrounds Road, Hamilton MT 59840. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.