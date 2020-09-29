Call for Bids – Window Replacement at Ravalli County Youth Court

REQUEST FOR BIDS

REPLACEMENT OF WINDOWS AT RAVALLI COUNTY YOUTH COURT

LOCATED AT 220 S. 3RD STREET, HAMILTON, MONTANA 59840

The Ravalli County Board of Commissioners are calling for bids for the replacement of windows work for the Ravalli County Youth Court located at 220 S. 3rd Street, Hamilton, Montana 59840. The successful bidder will be required to enter into a Contract for Services with Ravalli County.

A Pre-Bid walk through is scheduled for Thursday, October 08, 2020 at 10:30 AM (220 S. 3rd Street in Hamilton)

The bid submittal deadline shall be BY Thursday, October 22, 2020 by 4:00 PM to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office located at 215 S. 4th Street (second floor).

The bid opening date is scheduled for Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:30 AM (Commissioners’ Meeting Room), with an intended Notice of Contract award scheduled for Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM (Commissioners’ Meeting Room).

For a full Request for Bid Package, which includes Bid timeline, Scope of Services, Bid submittal and award process, please contact the Ravalli County Commissioners’ Office (Chris Taggart) at 215 S. 4th Street, Suite A (third floor) or via email at [email protected] or call (406) 375-6500.

Chris Taggart, Commissioners’ Administrative Assistant

BS 9-23, 9-30-20. MNAXLP