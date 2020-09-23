Bitter Root Land Trust to hold live stream concert fundraiser

It’s Bitter Root Land Trust’s first Homegrown Live Stream Concert Fundraiser.
Thursday September 24th from 6:30pm to 7:30pm
They’ve incorporated the elements of their annual Barn Dance into a live, interactive experience on BRLT’s YouTube channel.
That means you can watch it from wherever you might be, and still feel like you’re home, in the Bitterroot Valley.
The event includes:
- Heartfelt ranching stories shared by landowners, Dan and Debbie Severson.
- John Ormiston’s epic finish to his landmark bike ride.
- Outdoor Miles Challenge prizes
- Live bluegrass by Pinegrass
- Help protect Bitterroot working lands during this LIVE fundraiser.
- Comment or ask questions while watching live!
They’ll be streaming on location at Flying E Ranch, in Stevensville. Dan and Debbie Severson conserved the ranch in 2011. They are both excited and delighted to welcome you to their front porch.
