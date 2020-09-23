Bitter Root Land Trust to hold live stream concert fundraiser

It’s Bitter Root Land Trust’s first Homegrown Live Stream Concert Fundraiser.

Thursday September 24th from 6:30pm to 7:30pm

They’ve incorporated the elements of their annual Barn Dance into a live, interactive experience on BRLT’s YouTube channel.

That means you can watch it from wherever you might be, and still feel like you’re home, in the Bitterroot Valley.

The event includes:

Heartfelt ranching stories shared by landowners, Dan and Debbie Severson.

John Ormiston’s epic finish to his landmark bike ride.

Outdoor Miles Challenge prizes

Live bluegrass by Pinegrass

Help protect Bitterroot working lands during this LIVE fundraiser.

Comment or ask questions while watching live!

They’ll be streaming on location at Flying E Ranch, in Stevensville. Dan and Debbie Severson conserved the ranch in 2011. They are both excited and delighted to welcome you to their front porch.