Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Ravalli County COVID-19 update 9-22-20 – two new cases

by Leave a Comment

Ravalli County Public Health

September 22, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received two new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19. 

  • The first new case is a female in her twenties with symptoms; she is a contact of an out-of-state active case.
  • The second new case is a female in her sixties without symptoms; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.
  • One active case remains hospitalized.
  • Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

IT’S NEVER BEEN MORE IMPORTANT TO

GET YOUR INFLUENZA (FLU) SHOT

  • Many providers and pharmacies currently have the Flu vaccine available.
  • Ravalli County Public Health will be offering Flu vaccines by appointment every Tuesday, starting on September 22nd.
  • Please call ahead to schedule your Tuesday appointment. (406) 375-6672
  • Public Health nurses will be administering Flu shots to meet the needs of all community members:
  • Privately insured citizens
  • Medicaid/uninsured/underinsured citizens
  • The cost of Flu shots for uninsured individuals will be $10
  • All adult Flu shots will be available on September 22nd.
  • Medicaid/uninsured Children’s Flu shots are not yet available.
  • Public Health will alert the Ravalli County community as soon as these shots become available.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.

If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends you self-quarantine and call Public Health for further guidance.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.

 

 

 

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LATEST CORONAVIRUS INFO - CLICK HERE TO GET LATEST INFO