Ravalli County COVID-19 update 9-8-20 – one new case

by Leave a Comment

Ravalli County Public Health

September 8, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health is reporting 1 new active case of COVID-19.  Ravalli County has a total of 3 active cases.

  • The newest case is a man in his 70’s and is related to a recent positive case.
  • Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.
  • If you feel sick, it is imperative that you stay home and do not interact with others.

-Do not go to work.

-Do not go out shopping.

-Isolate yourself from others and contact your provider.

Ravalli County Public Health is only testing Priority 1: close contacts and outbreaks under investigation.

  • All testing takes place off site.
  • If you have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and need evaluation, you should first contact your provider. If you do not have a provider, services for evaluation are available at Marcus Daly Viral Clinic. Call for an appointment.

If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends self-quarantine and to call Public Health for further guidance.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.

 

