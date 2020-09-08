Ravalli County COVID-19 update 9-8-20 – one new case

Ravalli County Public Health

September 8, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health is reporting 1 new active case of COVID-19. Ravalli County has a total of 3 active cases.

The newest case is a man in his 70’s and is related to a recent positive case.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

If you feel sick, it is imperative that you stay home and do not interact with others.

-Do not go to work.

-Do not go out shopping.

-Isolate yourself from others and contact your provider.

Ravalli County Public Health is only testing Priority 1: close contacts and outbreaks under investigation.

All testing takes place off site.

If you have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and need evaluation, you should first contact your provider. If you do not have a provider, services for evaluation are available at Marcus Daly Viral Clinic. Call for an appointment.

If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends self-quarantine and to call Public Health for further guidance.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.