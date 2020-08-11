Wild West Weekend in Darby

The Darby Rodeo Arena is the place to be this week. A concert starts off the week’s activities which is followed by roping, bucking broncs, barrels, and bulls on Saturday. According to Cal Ruark, Darby Rodeo Association president, there will be something for everyone. There’s even a royalty pageant with queens, princesses and everything!

On Thursday, Dave Stamey will have a concert under the big tent at the rodeo grounds. Stamey is a working cowboy, wrangler, and mule packer who has played his way into being one of the premier western balladeers performing today and has been inducted into the Western Music Hall of Fame.

“This is the third or fourth time we’ve had him perform for us,” said Ruark. “It’s almost sold out again.”

He went on to say that proceeds from the concert and fund raiser are put back into the arena. Last year the money went to fund new lights. “The wiring is in, we’re just waiting for the actual lights, they are on backorder.”

This year, proceeds will go towards the purchase of a new tractor. For the past four years, Ford New Holland has donated the use of one of their tractors. Ruark said with the number of events going on in the arena each summer, the tractor is used almost every day. “It’s time to work on buying it, they’ve been good to us to let us use it,” said Ruark.

The event will feature hors d’oeuvres of prime rib and shrimp and other food done by the Big Cat Cafe. The 406 Saloon will have the bar there. Cost for the evening is $60 per person or, if you don’t wish to eat, $30 for the concert alone. Ruark said by having the event in the large Logger Days tent, people will be able to social distance. There will also be hand washing stations and masks available for those who want them.

Saturday morning, the arena will be filled with breakaway ropers competing for a chance to advance to the next rung of the climb to the American. The American is held in Dallas at the Dallas Cowboy Stadium. The top 10 ropers and riders are invited to compete. In addition there are qualifying events held around the West where the top contestants advance to the next level. A cowboy or cowgirl who is not in the top 10 of the PRCA or the WPRCA can win up to $1 million if they win their event at Dallas. The event in Darby is sure to bring several top ropers in for the competition.

The barrel racing on Saturday will have the top 20 racers from a qualifying event on Wednesday night. The prize money for the barrel race on Saturday is $1,000.

The marquee events of the night are the bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding. These are NRA sanctioned and will feature the top riders in the state. Currently, J2 Bridges is leading the bareback riding by more than $1,500. Tanner Hollenback,of Dillon, and Caleb Meeks of Geraldine are in a close race for the title in the saddle bronc riding. A little more than $150 separate the two. In the bull riding, Riley Berg of Lewisville, and Payton Fitzpatrick of Polson are only separated by $25. Red Eye Rodeo of Deer Lodge will be producing the rodeo.

The gates open at 5 p.m. with barrel racing at 6:30. That will be followed by the coronation of the 2020 Darby Royalty. The bucking events begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 per person. Seniors are $10 and 10 and under are free.