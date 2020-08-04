Virtual open casting call for ‘Yellowstone’ TV series

CASTING MONTANA LOCAL TALENT AS PAID EXTRAS IN THE HIT TELEVISION SERIES

“YELLOWSTONE” Season 4

CREATED BY TAYLOR SHERIDAN

STARRING KEVIN COSTNER , WES BENTLEY, KELLY REILLY

LUKE GRIMES, COLE HAUSER, KELSEY ASBILLE & GIL BIRMINGHAM

Casting Directors Kelly Hunt and Tracy Dixon are holding an (online) open casting call for those interested in working on the Series, “Yellowstone”, season 4. Those who are selected to work on the project, as extras will be paid. Shooting will begin in August and we are looking to hire locals to work as extras on the Series through December. Filming will be in the Darby, Hamilton & Missoula areas. The casting call is open to Men and Women of all ethnicities, ages 9 or older.

The health and safety of the local Montana communities is our highest priority. Strict Covid-19 protocols are in place for all filming activities on “Yellowstone” and local Montana extras will be required to abide by stringent health & safety practices, including no-cost pre-employment Covid-19 testing and social distancing etiquette before and during filming days.

HOW: SUMBIT VIA EMAIL YOUR CURRENT PHOTO preferably 2 best photos, Individual Photos, No family photos please. Include your height, weight, and clothing sizes, best phone number to reach you at and what area you live in.

YELLOWSTONEEXTRASMO[email protected]

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE OPEN CALL AND UPDATES

Website (cut and paste into your browser) https://extrascasting.wixsite.com/yellowstonemtinfo

Facebook: Yellowstone Montana Extras

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park. Far from media scrutiny, it is a violent world of poisoned drinking water and unsolved murders. Yellowstone is an intense study of the modern west rife with land developers, energy speculators, assorted politicians, estranged family, and tribal players. Within this pentagon of interests, land lust is insatiable and love is weaponized.

About Tracy Dixon:

Owner of the Los Angeles based “Casting Associates”. Tracy is best known for her extras casting on feature films. Her team of casting directors’ credits includes The Wedding Crashers, Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, The Lake House, The Break-Up, Ford v. Ferrari, Us, and many more.

About Kelly Hunt:

Owner of the Atlanta based “Southern BG Casting” is best known for her extras casting on feature films such as Alvin and The Chipmunks The Road Chip, Anchorman, Little Miss Sunshine, Adaptation, Sleepless, Sharp Objects, Bad Moms Christmas, Ford v. Ferrari, Us, and many more.