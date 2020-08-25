Various – Stevensville School

Stevensville Public Schools is accepting applications for the following positions:
Four full-time custodians.
Two part-time kitchen staff.
One full-time High School Art Teacher
One full-time High School Social Studies Teacher.
One Elementary Title 1 Paraprofessional.
Substitute bus drivers
Substitute custodians
Substitute kitchen
Substitute Teachers and Paraprofessionals
All positions require a background check.
Applications are available at www.stevensvilleschools.org<http://www.stevensvilleschools.org> for the custodial, kitchen and teaching positions.
Applications are available in the district office for substitute positions.
If you have questions, please contact Samantha at 406-777-5481 x137 or Angela at 406-777-5481 x133.
