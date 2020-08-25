Trustee Sale – 195 Pine Drive, Victor

31-20 / 912486

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TO BE SOLD FOR CASH AT TRUSTEE’S SALE on December 17, 2020, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. (recognized local time) at the Bedford Entrance of the Ravalli County Judicial Building, located at, 205 Bedford Street, Hamilton, MT 59840, the following described real property, situated in Ravalli County, Montana:

Lot 1, North Bear Creek Tracts, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the official plat recorded March 18, 2010 as Instrument No. 628951.

Commonly known as: 2172 US Highway 93, aka 195 Pine DR., Victor, MT 59875

Patriot Land Development, LLC, as Grantor(s), conveyed said real property to First American Title Company of Montana, Inc., as Trustee, to secure an obligation owed to Farmers State Bank, as Beneficiary, by Deed of Trust dated May 18, 2017, and recorded May 19, 2017, as Document No. 709883. The Beneficial interest is currently held by Farmers State Bank.

Patriot Land Development, LLC has defaulted in the performance of said Deed of Trust by failing to 1) comply with the Taxes and Liens section of said Deed of Trust to pay when due (and in all events prior to delinquency) all taxes, special taxes and assessments, specifically, the second half of 2018 and all of 2019 taxes are delinquent 2) the make the annual payment of $41,257.22 due for the 15th day of December, 2019 and a like sum of $41,257.22 due each and every year thereafter, which installments would have been applied on the principal and interest due on said obligation, and other charges against the property or loan. As of August 4, 2020 there is due and owing on the loan an unpaid principal balance of $409,063.02, accrued interest in the amount of $45,897.40 plus late fees in the amount of $300.00, for a total amount due of $455,260.42. Interest accrues on the Note at the variable rate of 6.25% per annum with a per diem rate of $71.02 after August 4, 2020. Interest continues to accrue. All delinquencies are now due together with any late charges, advances to protect the security, and fees and costs associated with this foreclosure.

The Beneficiary anticipates and may disperse such amounts as may be required to preserve and protect the property and for real property taxes that may become due or delinquent, unless such amounts of taxes are paid by the Grantors. if such amounts are paid by the Beneficiary, the amounts or taxes will be added to the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. Other expenses to be charged against the proceeds of this sale include the Trustee’s fees and attorney’s fees, costs and expenses of the sale, and late charges, if any.

Beneficiary has elected and has directed the Trustee to sell the above described property to satisfy the obligation.

The sale is a public sale and any person, including the Beneficiary, excepting only the Trustee, may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid in cash at the time of sale. The conveyance will be made by Trustee’s Deed. The sale purchaser shall be entitled to possession of the property on the 10th day following the sale.

The Grantor, successor in interest to the Grantor, or any other person having an interest in the property, at any time prior to the Trustee’s Sale, may pay to the Beneficiary to the successor in interest to the Beneficiary the entire amount then due under the Deed of Trust and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney’s fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and thereby cure the default.

The scheduled Trustee’s sale may be postponed by public proclamation up to fifteen (15) days for any reason, and in the event of a bankruptcy filing, the sale may be postponed by the Trustee for up to one-hundred twenty (120) days by public proclamation at least every thirty (30) days.

DATED: August 10, 2020

By: /s/ Rae Albert, Assistant Secretary

for First American Title Company of Montana, Inc.

c/o Title Financial Specialty Services

PO Box 339, Blackfoot, ID 83221

STATE OF Idaho )

SS.

COUNTY OF Bingham )

On this August 10, 2020, before me, a Notary Public in and for said State, personally appeared Rae Albert, known or identified to me, to be the Assistant Secretary of First American Title Company of Montana, Inc, who is named as the Trustee in the above described Deed of Trust and executed the instrument on behalf of said Trustee, and acknowledged to me that said Trustee executed the same.

/s/ Shannon Gavin

Notary Public of Idaho

Residing at: Blackfoot, Idaho

Commission Expires: 01/19/2024

