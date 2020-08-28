Tester secures nearly $10 million for 70 Montana nursing homes

As part of his continued efforts to provide support to seniors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced that Montana will receive $9,797,300 to help 70 nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities across the state increase testing, staffing, and bolster personal protective equipment needs.

“We know just how dangerous this virus can be when it comes to our seniors, and too many Montanans have already lost their parents or grandparents because of outbreaks at elder care facilities,” said Tester. “That’s why it’s critical that we provide our nursing homes with as many resources as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within their communities, and this funding will help ensure that Montana’s most vulnerable have additional support to make it to the other end of this crisis.”

The funding is a targeted distribution made available by the $175 billion Provider Relief program established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and is allocated by the Health Resources and Services Administration within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Tester is a staunch advocate for Montana’s seniors, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He recently demanded that Majority Leader Mitch McConnellincrease investments into senior care services and Medicaid in any new coronavirus relief package, and he secured nearly $1 million to help seniors with Alzheimer’s in Missoula and Ravalli Counties remain independent. Additionally, he brought home more than $300,000 in pandemic relief funding for older Montanans this spring, and worked to bring more than $5.5 million in CARES Act funding to critical Montana programs that will help seniors stay healthy and safe during the crisis.