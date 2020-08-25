Stevensville Planning & Zoning – Burnt Fork Estates

NOTICE OF MEETING

Thursday, September 3, 2020

7:00 p.m.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Stevensville Planning & Zoning Board will hold a meeting on Thursday , September 3, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. via electronic means, for the purpose of reviewing and providing a recommendation to the Town Council on an application for a major subdivision known as Burnt Fork Estates. The proposed development is adjacent to and located immediately south of the existing Creekside Meadows Subdivision.

Additional information, including the application for subdivision, can be found on the Town’s website: https://www.townofstevensville.com/planning/

The meeting will be held by electronic means, and live-streamed on the Town’s website and Facebook page. Written comments may be mailed to the Clerk of the Town of Stevensville, 206 Buck Street, P .0. Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870, on or before 5:00 p.m. September 3, 2020 or may be emailed to [email protected]

Citizens may consult the Town’s website for further information about how to participate in this meeting, including via phone .

Questions may be asked or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at406-777-5271.

ATTEST: Jenelle S. Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 8-26, 9-2-2020. MNAXLP