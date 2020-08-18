Sheriff’s Sale – Adams

ELI J. PATTEN
DYLAN D. CROUSE
CROWLEY FLECK PLLP
500 TRANSWESTERN PLAZA II
490 NORTH 31ST STREET
P. 0. BOX 2529
BILLINGS, MT 59 I 03-2529
TELEPHONE: (406) 252-3441
Attorneys for Leah Katrina Adams
MONTANA TWENTY FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
LEAH KATRINA ADAMS, Plaintiff,
vs.
PAUL DUSTIN ADAMS, Defendants.
Cause No.: DV-20-106
Judge: Jennifer B. Lint
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
TO BE SOLD at a sale by the Sheriff of Ravalli County, Montana, on the 26th day of August, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ambrose Creek Towing 527 Ambrose Creek Rd, Stevensville, MT, 59870. Pursuant to the Judgment entered in this proceeding, together with the corresponding Writ of Execution, the following property located in Ravalli County, Montana (the “Property”):
1999 Harley Davidson Motorcycle (White), VIN 1HD1FHW10XY636591
1999 Ford F250 Super Duty Lariat (Tan), VIN 1FTNW21S9XED36646
2004 Kawasaki Motorcycle (Silver/Stainless), VIN JKAZX9C104A015779
Buyer(s) at the Sheriffs sale must tender cash, cashier’s check, or certified check of the final purchase price upon completion of the sale of the Property.
Dated this 26th day of August, 2020.
RAVALLI COUNTY SHERIFF
By Steve Holton
