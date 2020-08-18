Sheriff’s Sale – Adams

ELI J. PATTEN

DYLAN D. CROUSE

CROWLEY FLECK PLLP

500 TRANSWESTERN PLAZA II

490 NORTH 31ST STREET

P. 0. BOX 2529

BILLINGS, MT 59 I 03-2529

TELEPHONE: (406) 252-3441

Attorneys for Leah Katrina Adams

MONTANA TWENTY FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

LEAH KATRINA ADAMS, Plaintiff,

vs.

PAUL DUSTIN ADAMS, Defendants.

Cause No.: DV-20-106

Judge: Jennifer B. Lint

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

TO BE SOLD at a sale by the Sheriff of Ravalli County, Montana, on the 26th day of August, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ambrose Creek Towing 527 Ambrose Creek Rd, Stevensville, MT, 59870. Pursuant to the Judgment entered in this proceeding, together with the corresponding Writ of Execution, the following property located in Ravalli County, Montana (the “Property”):

1999 Harley Davidson Motorcycle (White), VIN 1HD1FHW10XY636591

1999 Ford F250 Super Duty Lariat (Tan), VIN 1FTNW21S9XED36646

2004 Kawasaki Motorcycle (Silver/Stainless), VIN JKAZX9C104A015779

Buyer(s) at the Sheriffs sale must tender cash, cashier’s check, or certified check of the final purchase price upon completion of the sale of the Property.

Dated this 26th day of August, 2020.

RAVALLI COUNTY SHERIFF

By Steve Holton

BS 8-19-20. MNAXLP