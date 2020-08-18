Bitterroot Star

RFP – County Dump Truck

Request for Proposal

New Dump Truck

The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners is soliciting Request for Proposals for one dump trucks.

Proposals will be received by the Ravalli County Clerk & Recorder, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, (Second floor) Hamilton, Montana 59840 until September 9, 2020 by 4:00 p.m.  Proposals will then be opened by the Ravalli County Commissioners on September 10,2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Commissioners Conference Room (Third Floor) at 21 5 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, Montana.

For a copy of the Full Request for Proposal and Specifications for the new dump truck, contact the Ravalli County Road & Bridge Department a t 244 Fairgrounds Road , Hamilton, MT. during regular business hours or by calling 406-363-2733.

For questions concerning the Request for Proposal Process, contact Chris Taggart at the Ravalli County Commissioners Office – 406-375-6500.

Chris Taggart

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

BS 8-19, 8-26-20. MNAXLP

