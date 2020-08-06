Ravalli County COVID-19 update 8-5-20 – two new cases

Ravalli County Public Health

August 5, 2020

As of 4 p.m., Ravalli County Public Health has received two new cases of COVID-19.

Ravalli County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19 .

One new case is a toddler.

One new case is a male in his eighties.

One active case remains hospitalized.

One active case has been released from the hospital and is doing well.

Public Health has received partial results from the Community Snapshot Testing held on July 16th

A total of 873 tests were administered.

A total of 448 test results have come back.

Letters from Public Health will be sent out this week.

Following Public Health guidelines can help to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community:

Keep your social circle as small as possible.

Wash your hands often and thoroughly.

Wear a mask when in public or when interacting with people.

Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.