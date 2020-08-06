Ravalli County COVID-19 update 8-5-20 – two new cases

Ravalli County Public Health
August 5, 2020
As of 4 p.m., Ravalli County Public Health has received two new cases of COVID-19.
Ravalli County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19.
- One new case is a toddler.
- One new case is a male in his eighties.
- One active case remains hospitalized.
- One active case has been released from the hospital and is doing well.
Public Health has received partial results from the Community Snapshot Testing held on July 16th
- A total of 873 tests were administered.
- A total of 448 test results have come back.
- Letters from Public Health will be sent out this week.
Following Public Health guidelines can help to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community:
- Keep your social circle as small as possible.
- Wash your hands often and thoroughly.
- Wear a mask when in public or when interacting with people.
- Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others.
If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.
