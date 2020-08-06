Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Ravalli County COVID-19 update 8-5-20 – two new cases

by Leave a Comment

Ravalli County Public Health

August 5, 2020

As of 4 p.m., Ravalli County Public Health has received two new cases of COVID-19.

Ravalli County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19.

  • One new case is a toddler.
  • One new case is a male in his eighties.
  • One active case remains hospitalized.
  • One active case has been released from the hospital and is doing well.

Public Health has received partial results from the Community Snapshot Testing held on July 16th

  • A total of 873 tests were administered.
  • A total of 448 test results have come back.
  • Letters from Public Health will be sent out this week.

Following Public Health guidelines can help to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community:

  • Keep your social circle as small as possible.
  • Wash your hands often and thoroughly.
  • Wear a mask when in public or when interacting with people.
  • Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LATEST CORONAVIRUS INFO - CLICK HERE TO GET LATEST INFO