Ravalli County COVID-19 update 8-4-20 – no new cases

Ravalli County Public Health
August 4, 2020
As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received no new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 10 active cases of COVID-19.
- One active case remains hospitalized.
- One active case has been released from the hospital and is doing well.
Following Public Health guidelines can help to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community:
- Keep your social circle as small as possible.
- Wash your hands often and thoroughly.
- Wear a mask when in public or when interacting with people.
- Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others.
If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.
