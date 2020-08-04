Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Ravalli County COVID-19 update 8-4-20 – no new cases

by Leave a Comment

Ravalli County Public Health

August 4, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received no new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 10 active cases of COVID-19.

  • One active case remains hospitalized.
  • One active case has been released from the hospital and is doing well.

Following Public Health guidelines can help to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community:

  • Keep your social circle as small as possible.
  • Wash your hands often and thoroughly.
  • Wear a mask when in public or when interacting with people.
  • Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LATEST CORONAVIRUS INFO - CLICK HERE TO GET LATEST INFO