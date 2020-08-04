Ravalli County COVID-19 update 8-4-20 – no new cases

Ravalli County Public Health

August 4, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received no new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 10 active cases of COVID-19.

One active case remains hospitalized.

One active case has been released from the hospital and is doing well.

Following Public Health guidelines can help to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community:

Keep your social circle as small as possible.

Wash your hands often and thoroughly.

Wear a mask when in public or when interacting with people.

Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.