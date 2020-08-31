Ravalli County COVID-19 update 8-31-20 – five new cases

Ravalli County Public Health update
August 21, 2020
As of 2 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received five new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 13 active cases of COVID-19.
- All new cases are contacts of active cases.
- Two of the new cases are females in their twenties.
- One of new cases is a female in her seventies.
- One of the new cases is a female in her forties.
- The final new case is a male in his seventies.
- Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.
- If you feel sick, it is imperative that you stay home and do not interact with others.
-Do not go to work.
-Do not go out shopping.
-Isolate yourself from others and contact your provider.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.
If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends self-quarantine and to call Public Health for further guidance.
If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.
