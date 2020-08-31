Ravalli County COVID-19 update 8-31-20 – five new cases

Ravalli County Public Health update

August 21, 2020

As of 2 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received five new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 13 active cases of COVID-19.

All new cases are contacts of active cases.

Two of the new cases are females in their twenties.

One of new cases is a female in her seventies.

One of the new cases is a female in her forties.

The final new case is a male in his seventies.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.



If you feel sick, it is imperative that you stay home and do not interact with others.

-Do not go to work.

-Do not go out shopping.

-Isolate yourself from others and contact your provider.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.

If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends self-quarantine and to call Public Health for further guidance.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.