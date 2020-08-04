Ravalli County COVID-19 update 8-3-20 – five new cases

Ravalli County Public Health

August 3, 2020

As of 2 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received five new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 17 active cases of COVID-19.

One new case is a male under the age of 20.

Two new cases are teenagers under the age of 18.

Two new cases are females in their fifties.

Two active cases remain hospitalized.

Following Public Health guidelines can help to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community:

Keep your social circle as small as possible.

Wash your hands often and thoroughly.

Wear a mask when in public or when interacting with people.

Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.