Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Ravalli County COVID-19 update 8-3-20 – five new cases

by Leave a Comment

Ravalli County Public Health

August 3, 2020

As of 2 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received five new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 17 active cases of COVID-19.

  • One new case is a male under the age of 20.
  • Two new cases are teenagers under the age of 18.
  • Two new cases are females in their fifties.
  • Two active cases remain hospitalized.

Following Public Health guidelines can help to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community:

  • Keep your social circle as small as possible.
  • Wash your hands often and thoroughly.
  • Wear a mask when in public or when interacting with people.
  • Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LATEST CORONAVIRUS INFO - CLICK HERE TO GET LATEST INFO