Ravalli County COVID-19 update 8-27-20 – one new case

Ravalli County Health Department
August 27, 2020
As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received one new case of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 10 active cases of COVID-19.
- The new active case is a female in her twenties. She is a contact of an active case.
- One active case remains hospitalized.
- Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.
Public Health recommendations for isolation of active cases in the home:
- According to the CDC, COVID-19 spread from person-to-person happens most frequently among close contacts (within about 6 feet). This type of transmission occurs via respiratory droplets.
- Anyone feeling ill should wear a mask and limit contact with others.
- Any person who has tested positive for COVID-19 should have the absolute minimum contact possible with others.
- Anyone who has been exposed to a known positive case should quarantine themselves for a period of 14-days and monitor for symptoms.
- Any member of a household who has tested positive for COVID-19 should be isolated in a room alone and away from other family/household members.
- If separation and isolation is not possible in your home, it is imperative that members of a family/household wear a mask in the home to minimize the potential for viral spread.
- Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 -or- is feeling ill should be using separate dishes and silverware for meals.
- Any, and all surfaces/objects touched by active cases of COVID-19 -or- common areas used by active cases need to be sanitized as soon as possible.
- All products on the following list meet the EPA’s criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
- https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-against-sars-cov-2-covid-19
- Being around other people while you are ill may put their health, well-being, and ability to work at risk.
- If you feel sick, it is imperative that you stay home and do not interact with others.
-Do not go to work.
-Do not go out shopping.
-Isolate yourself from others and contact your provider.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.
If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends self-quarantine and to call Public Health for further guidance.
If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672. ###
