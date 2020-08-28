Ravalli County COVID-19 update 8-27-20 – one new case

Ravalli County Health Department

August 27, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received one new case of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 10 active cases of COVID-19.

The new active case is a female in her twenties. She is a contact of an active case.

One active case remains hospitalized.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

Public Health recommendations for isolation of active cases in the home:

According to the CDC, COVID-19 spread from person-to-person happens most frequently among close contacts (within about 6 feet). This type of transmission occurs via respiratory droplets.

Anyone feeling ill should wear a mask and limit contact with others.

Any person who has tested positive for COVID-19 should have the absolute minimum contact possible with others.

Anyone who has been exposed to a known positive case should quarantine themselves for a period of 14-days and monitor for symptoms.

Any member of a household who has tested positive for COVID-19 should be isolated in a room alone and away from other family/household members.

If separation and isolation is not possible in your home, it is imperative that members of a family/household wear a mask in the home to minimize the potential for viral spread.

Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 -or- is feeling ill should be using separate dishes and silverware for meals.

Any, and all surfaces/objects touched by active cases of COVID-19 -or- common areas used by active cases need to be sanitized as soon as possible.

All products on the following list meet the EPA’s criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-against-sars-cov-2-covid-19

Being around other people while you are ill may put their health, well-being, and ability to work at risk.

If you feel sick, it is imperative that you stay home and do not interact with others.

-Do not go to work.

-Do not go out shopping.

-Isolate yourself from others and contact your provider.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.

If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends self-quarantine and to call Public Health for further guidance.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672. ###