Ravalli County COVID-19 update 8-26-20

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

August 26, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received three new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 11 active cases of COVID-19.

Two new active cases are males in their thirties.

One new active case is a toddler.

Two of the new active cases are family members of current active cases.

One new active case is related to travel.

One active case remains hospitalized.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

Public Health would like to remind the community:

People of ALL AGE GROUPS can contract and transmit COVID-19 to others.

can contract and transmit COVID-19 to others. Any person who has contracted COVID-19 can spread the virus without seeming sick, feeling sick, or showing signs or symptoms of infection.

who has contracted COVID-19 without seeming sick, feeling sick, or showing signs or symptoms of infection. Being around other people while ill may put their health, well-being, and ability to work at risk.

If you feel sick, it is imperative that you stay home and do not interact with others.

-Do not go to work.

-Do not go out shopping.

-Isolate yourself from others and contact your provider.

Public Health recommendations to minimize your risk of contracting COVID-19:

Keep your social circle as small as possible.

Wear a mask when in public or interacting with other people.

Maintain a minimum of six feet from other people.

Wash your hands thoroughly and often.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.

If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends self-quarantine and to call Public Health for further guidance.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.