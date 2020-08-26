Ravalli County COVID-19 update 8-25-20 – one new case

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

August 25, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received one new case of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has nine active cases of COVID-19.

The new active case is a male in his twenties.

This new active case is a close contact of an active case from yesterday.

One active case remains hospitalized.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

Public Health would like to remind the community:

People of ALL AGE GROUPS can contract and transmit COVID-19 to others.

can contract and transmit COVID-19 to others. Any person who has contracted COVID-19 can spread the virus without seeming sick, feeling sick, or showing signs or symptoms of infection.

If you feel sick, it is imperative that you stay home and do not interact with other people.

Being around other people while ill may put their health, well-being, and ability to work at risk.

-Do not go to work.

-Do not go out shopping.

-Isolate yourself and contact your provider.

Public Health recommendations to minimize your risk of contracting COVID-19:

Keep your social circle as small as possible.

Wear a mask when in public or interacting with other people.

Maintain a minimum of six feet from other people.

Wash your hands thoroughly and often.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.

If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends self-quarantine and to call Public Health for further guidance.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.