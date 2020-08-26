Bitterroot Star

Ravalli County COVID-19 update 8-25-20 – one new case

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

August 25, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received one new case of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has nine active cases of COVID-19.

  • The new active case is a male in his twenties.
  • This new active case is a close contact of an active case from yesterday.
  • One active case remains hospitalized.
  • Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

Public Health would like to remind the community:

  • People of ALL AGE GROUPS can contract and transmit COVID-19 to others.
  • Any person who has contracted COVID-19 can spread the virus without seeming sick, feeling sick, or showing signs or symptoms of infection.
  • If you feel sick, it is imperative that you stay home and do not interact with other people.
  • Being around other people while ill may put their health, well-being, and ability to work at risk.

-Do not go to work.

-Do not go out shopping.

-Isolate yourself and contact your provider.

Public Health recommendations to minimize your risk of contracting COVID-19:

  • Keep your social circle as small as possible.
  • Wear a mask when in public or interacting with other people.
  • Maintain a minimum of six feet from other people.
  • Wash your hands thoroughly and often.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.

If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends self-quarantine and to call Public Health for further guidance.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.

 

 

