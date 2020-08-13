Ravalli County COVID-19 update 8-13-20 – no new cases

Ravalli County Public Health
August 13, 2020
As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received no new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has six active cases of COVID-19.
Following Public Health guidelines can help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
- Keep your social circle as small as possible.
- Wash your hands often and thoroughly.
- Wear a mask when in public or when interacting with people.
- Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others.
If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.
