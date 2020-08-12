Ravalli County COVID-19 update 8-12-20 – no new cases

Ravalli County Public Health

August 12, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received no new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has seven active cases of COVID-19.

It has been 28 days since the Governor’s Mask Directive went into effect. This period of time represents two incubation periods for COVID-19. For the first time since late June, Ravalli County now has less than 10 active cases. More people wearing masks has been shown to slow the rate of viral transmission.

In an editorial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), CDC reviewed the latest science and affirms that cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of the disease, particularly when used universally within communities. There is increasing evidence that cloth face coverings help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.

Community involvement in the form of adherence to Public Health recommendations continues to be the single greatest factor in slowing the transmission of COVID-19.

Following Public Health guidelines can help to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community:

Keep your social circle as small as possible.

Wash your hands often and thoroughly.

Wear a mask when in public or when interacting with people.

Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.

