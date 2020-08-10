Ravalli County COVID-19 update 8-10-20 – three new cases

Ravalli County Public Health

August 10, 2020

As of 2 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received three new cases of COVID-19.

Ravalli County currently has 11 active cases of COVID-19.

One active case is a female in her seventies.

Two active cases are males in their forties.

Two active cases are now hospitalized.

Following Public Health guidelines can help to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community:

Keep your social circle as small as possible.

Wash your hands often and thoroughly.

Wear a mask when in public or when interacting with people.

Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.