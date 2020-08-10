Ravalli County COVID-19 update 8-10-20 – three new cases

Ravalli County Public Health
August 10, 2020
As of 2 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received three new cases of COVID-19.
Ravalli County currently has 11 active cases of COVID-19.
- One active case is a female in her seventies.
- Two active cases are males in their forties.
- Two active cases are now hospitalized.
Following Public Health guidelines can help to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community:
- Keep your social circle as small as possible.
- Wash your hands often and thoroughly.
- Wear a mask when in public or when interacting with people.
- Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others.
If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.
