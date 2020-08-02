Bitterroot Star

Ravalli County COVID-19 update 7-31-20 – four new cases

Ravalli County Public Health

July 31, 2020

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Ravalli County Public Health has received four new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19.

  • The four new cases are teenagers between the ages of 15 – 19.
  • Two active cases remain hospitalized.

Following Public Health guidelines can help to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community:

  • Keep your social circle as small as possible –  Wash your hands often and thoroughly
  • Wear a mask when in public or when interacting with people
  • Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.

 

 

 

 

