Open letter to County Board of Health and County Commissioners

By Nancy Spagnoli, Victor

I am writing to ask that you endorse and do whatever you can to enforce the Governor’s directive to wear masks when inside public places. For the 41 years that I have lived in Ravalli County, I have known us to be a community of people who care for each other and help when a neighbor is in need. We now have a large population of people who are at risk of serious illness due to Covid-19. These are our neighbors in need. Why are some people turning their backs on their neighbors by not wearing a mask? Perhaps people who say “I’m not wearing a mask, I’m not afraid of Covid” do not understand that we wear masks to protect those around us, not to protect ourselves.

Some are saying this is about freedom and constitutional rights. I am not well versed in our constitution, so I ask with all sincerity, do these same people believe speed limits are against their constitutional right to drive as fast as they would like? What about traffic lights and stop signs? Do these limit one’s constitutional right to blow through intersections? How about driving on the right side of the road? Does this take away my constitutional right to drive wherever I would like?

I have to believe that I still live in a community that cares for each other and would never intentionally do something that would harm others. As our leaders, you are in the position to educate people and help them understand that by not wearing a mask they are potentially harming others. Please model mask wearing behaviors, endorse and as much as possible, enforce the governor’s mask directive.