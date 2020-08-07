Montana COVID-19 testing results 8-7-20 – 155 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 4757 Total New Cases Today 155 Total Number of Tests 187756

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Beaverhead M 30-39 08/06/2020 Beaverhead M 50-59 08/06/2020 Beaverhead F 20-29 08/06/2020 Big Horn M 10-19 08/06/2020 Big Horn M 10-19 08/06/2020 Big Horn M 10-19 08/06/2020 Big Horn M 0-9 08/06/2020 Big Horn F 60-69 08/06/2020 Big Horn F 30-39 08/06/2020 Big Horn F 0-9 08/06/2020 Big Horn F 50-59 08/06/2020 Big Horn F 20-29 08/06/2020 Big Horn F 10-19 08/06/2020 Big Horn M 40-49 08/06/2020 Big Horn F 20-29 08/06/2020 Big Horn M 20-29 08/06/2020 Carbon F 70-79 08/06/2020 Carbon F 60-69 08/06/2020 Carbon M 50-59 08/06/2020 Carbon F 50-59 08/06/2020 Carbon M 10-19 08/06/2020 Carbon M 10-19 08/06/2020 Carbon F 40-49 08/06/2020 Cascade F 40-49 08/06/2020 Chouteau F 30-39 08/06/2020 Custer F 50-59 08/06/2020 Custer M 50-59 08/06/2020 Custer F 30-39 08/06/2020 Dawson F 30-39 08/06/2020 Deer Lodge M 40-49 08/06/2020 Deer Lodge M 40-50 08/06/2020 Flathead M 80-89 08/06/2020 Flathead F 60-69 08/06/2020 Flathead F 20-29 08/06/2020 Flathead F 80-89 08/06/2020 Flathead F 10-19 08/06/2020 Flathead F 30-39 08/06/2020 Flathead F 20-29 08/06/2020 Flathead F 40-49 08/06/2020 Flathead M 40-49 08/06/2020 Flathead M 10-19 08/06/2020 Flathead M 0-9 08/06/2020 Flathead M 20-29 08/06/2020 Flathead F 40-49 08/06/2020 Flathead M 30-39 08/06/2020 Flathead F 30-39 08/06/2020 Flathead F 20-29 08/06/2020 Flathead F 50-59 08/06/2020 Flathead F 60-69 08/06/2020 Flathead F 10-19 08/06/2020 Flathead F 30-39 08/06/2020 Flathead F 50-59 08/06/2020 Gallatin M 50-59 08/06/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 08/06/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 08/06/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 08/06/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 08/06/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 08/06/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 08/06/2020 Glacier M 60-69 08/06/2020 Glacier F 50-59 08/06/2020 Glacier F 60-69 08/06/2020 Glacier M 50-59 08/06/2020 Glacier M 50-59 08/06/2020 Glacier M 40-49 08/06/2020 Hill M 60-69 08/06/2020 Lake F 40-49 08/06/2020 Lake M 10-19 08/06/2020 Lake F 70-79 08/06/2020 Lewis and Clark F 30-39 08/06/2020 Lincoln M 70-79 08/06/2020 Madison F 10-19 08/06/2020 Madison M 70-79 08/06/2020 Madison M 50-59 08/06/2020 Missoula M 40-49 08/06/2020 Missoula F 50-59 08/06/2020 Missoula M 30-39 08/06/2020 Missoula M 20-29 08/06/2020 Missoula M 30-39 08/06/2020 Missoula M 50-59 08/06/2020 Missoula F 40-49 08/06/2020 Missoula M 20-29 08/06/2020 Missoula M 60-69 08/06/2020 Missoula M 40-49 08/06/2020 Missoula F 60-69 08/06/2020 Missoula M 20-29 08/06/2020 Missoula F 50-59 08/06/2020 Missoula M 20-29 08/06/2020 Missoula M 50-59 08/06/2020 Missoula M 30-39 08/06/2020 Missoula M 60-69 08/06/2020 Missoula F 70-79 08/06/2020 Missoula F 20-29 08/06/2020 Missoula M 40-49 08/06/2020 Phillips F 10-19 08/06/2020 Phillips F 20-29 08/06/2020 Phillips M 20-29 08/06/2020 Phillips M 50-59 08/06/2020 Phillips F 40-49 08/06/2020 Phillips F 20-29 08/06/2020 Phillips M 0-9 08/06/2020 Phillips F 50-59 08/06/2020 Phillips F 30-39 08/06/2020 Phillips M 20-29 08/06/2020 Phillips F 10-19 08/06/2020 Phillips M 20-29 08/06/2020 Phillips F 20-29 08/06/2020 Phillips M 20-29 08/06/2020 Phillips M 40-49 08/06/2020 Phillips F 20-29 08/06/2020 Pondera F 20-29 08/06/2020 Ravalli M 40-49 08/06/2020 Ravalli M 20-29 08/06/2020 Ravalli M 0-9 08/06/2020 Ravalli F 70-79 08/06/2020 Ravalli F 0-9 08/06/2020 Ravalli F 10-19 08/06/2020 Ravalli F 10-19 08/06/2020 Ravalli M 50-59 08/06/2020 Sheridan F 20-29 08/06/2020 Silver Bow M 60-69 08/06/2020 Silver Bow F 40-49 08/06/2020 Silver Bow F 10-19 08/06/2020 Silver Bow F 40-49 08/06/2020 Silver Bow F 50-59 08/06/2020 Silver Bow M 50-59 08/06/2020 Silver Bow F 40-49 08/06/2020 Silver Bow M 10-19 08/06/2020 Silver Bow F 20-29 08/06/2020 Silver Bow M 10-19 08/06/2020 Stillwater F 70-79 08/06/2020 Toole F 20-29 08/06/2020 Toole F 10-19 08/06/2020 Valley M 30-39 08/06/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 08/06/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 08/06/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 08/06/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 08/06/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/06/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/06/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 08/06/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/06/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/06/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 08/06/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 08/06/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/06/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/06/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 08/06/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/06/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/06/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 08/06/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/06/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/06/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 08/06/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 08/06/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.