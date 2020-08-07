Bitterroot Star

Montana COVID-19 testing results 8-7-20 – 155 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 4757
Total New Cases Today 155
Total Number of Tests 187756

 

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Beaverhead M 30-39 08/06/2020
Beaverhead M 50-59 08/06/2020
Beaverhead F 20-29 08/06/2020
Big Horn M 10-19 08/06/2020
Big Horn M 10-19 08/06/2020
Big Horn M 10-19 08/06/2020
Big Horn M 0-9 08/06/2020
Big Horn F 60-69 08/06/2020
Big Horn F 30-39 08/06/2020
Big Horn F 0-9 08/06/2020
Big Horn F 50-59 08/06/2020
Big Horn F 20-29 08/06/2020
Big Horn F 10-19 08/06/2020
Big Horn M 40-49 08/06/2020
Big Horn F 20-29 08/06/2020
Big Horn M 20-29 08/06/2020
Carbon F 70-79 08/06/2020
Carbon F 60-69 08/06/2020
Carbon M 50-59 08/06/2020
Carbon F 50-59 08/06/2020
Carbon M 10-19 08/06/2020
Carbon M 10-19 08/06/2020
Carbon F 40-49 08/06/2020
Cascade F 40-49 08/06/2020
Chouteau F 30-39 08/06/2020
Custer F 50-59 08/06/2020
Custer M 50-59 08/06/2020
Custer F 30-39 08/06/2020
Dawson F 30-39 08/06/2020
Deer Lodge M 40-49 08/06/2020
Deer Lodge M 40-50 08/06/2020
Flathead M 80-89 08/06/2020
Flathead F 60-69 08/06/2020
Flathead F 20-29 08/06/2020
Flathead F 80-89 08/06/2020
Flathead F 10-19 08/06/2020
Flathead F 30-39 08/06/2020
Flathead F 20-29 08/06/2020
Flathead F 40-49 08/06/2020
Flathead M 40-49 08/06/2020
Flathead M 10-19 08/06/2020
Flathead M 0-9 08/06/2020
Flathead M 20-29 08/06/2020
Flathead F 40-49 08/06/2020
Flathead M 30-39 08/06/2020
Flathead F 30-39 08/06/2020
Flathead F 20-29 08/06/2020
Flathead F 50-59 08/06/2020
Flathead F 60-69 08/06/2020
Flathead F 10-19 08/06/2020
Flathead F 30-39 08/06/2020
Flathead F 50-59 08/06/2020
Gallatin M 50-59 08/06/2020
Gallatin M 40-49 08/06/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 08/06/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 08/06/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 08/06/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 08/06/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 08/06/2020
Glacier M 60-69 08/06/2020
Glacier F 50-59 08/06/2020
Glacier F 60-69 08/06/2020
Glacier M 50-59 08/06/2020
Glacier M 50-59 08/06/2020
Glacier M 40-49 08/06/2020
Hill M 60-69 08/06/2020
Lake F 40-49 08/06/2020
Lake M 10-19 08/06/2020
Lake F 70-79 08/06/2020
Lewis and Clark F 30-39 08/06/2020
Lincoln M 70-79 08/06/2020
Madison F 10-19 08/06/2020
Madison M 70-79 08/06/2020
Madison M 50-59 08/06/2020
Missoula M 40-49 08/06/2020
Missoula F 50-59 08/06/2020
Missoula M 30-39 08/06/2020
Missoula M 20-29 08/06/2020
Missoula M 30-39 08/06/2020
Missoula M 50-59 08/06/2020
Missoula F 40-49 08/06/2020
Missoula M 20-29 08/06/2020
Missoula M 60-69 08/06/2020
Missoula M 40-49 08/06/2020
Missoula F 60-69 08/06/2020
Missoula M 20-29 08/06/2020
Missoula F 50-59 08/06/2020
Missoula M 20-29 08/06/2020
Missoula M 50-59 08/06/2020
Missoula M 30-39 08/06/2020
Missoula M 60-69 08/06/2020
Missoula F 70-79 08/06/2020
Missoula F 20-29 08/06/2020
Missoula M 40-49 08/06/2020
Phillips F 10-19 08/06/2020
Phillips F 20-29 08/06/2020
Phillips M 20-29 08/06/2020
Phillips M 50-59 08/06/2020
Phillips F 40-49 08/06/2020
Phillips F 20-29 08/06/2020
Phillips M 0-9 08/06/2020
Phillips F 50-59 08/06/2020
Phillips F 30-39 08/06/2020
Phillips M 20-29 08/06/2020
Phillips F 10-19 08/06/2020
Phillips M 20-29 08/06/2020
Phillips F 20-29 08/06/2020
Phillips M 20-29 08/06/2020
Phillips M 40-49 08/06/2020
Phillips F 20-29 08/06/2020
Pondera F 20-29 08/06/2020
Ravalli M 40-49 08/06/2020
Ravalli M 20-29 08/06/2020
Ravalli M 0-9 08/06/2020
Ravalli F 70-79 08/06/2020
Ravalli F 0-9 08/06/2020
Ravalli F 10-19 08/06/2020
Ravalli F 10-19 08/06/2020
Ravalli M 50-59 08/06/2020
Sheridan F 20-29 08/06/2020
Silver Bow M 60-69 08/06/2020
Silver Bow F 40-49 08/06/2020
Silver Bow F 10-19 08/06/2020
Silver Bow F 40-49 08/06/2020
Silver Bow F 50-59 08/06/2020
Silver Bow M 50-59 08/06/2020
Silver Bow F 40-49 08/06/2020
Silver Bow M 10-19 08/06/2020
Silver Bow F 20-29 08/06/2020
Silver Bow M 10-19 08/06/2020
Stillwater F 70-79 08/06/2020
Toole F 20-29 08/06/2020
Toole F 10-19 08/06/2020
Valley M 30-39 08/06/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 08/06/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 08/06/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 08/06/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 08/06/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 08/06/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 08/06/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 08/06/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 08/06/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 08/06/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 08/06/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 08/06/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 08/06/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 08/06/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 08/06/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 08/06/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 08/06/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 08/06/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 08/06/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 08/06/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 08/06/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 08/06/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS INFO - CLICK HERE TO GET LATEST INFO