Montana COVID-19 testing results 8-6-20 – 173 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 4602
Total number of tests completed since last report 2691
Total Number of Tests 185815

 

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Beaverhead M 20-29 08/05/2020
Big Horn F 20-29 08/05/2020
Big Horn F 50-59 08/05/2020
Big Horn F 30-39 08/05/2020
Big Horn F 30-39 08/05/2020
Big Horn M 20-29 08/05/2020
Big Horn M 10-19 08/05/2020
Big Horn F 10-19 08/05/2020
Big Horn M 10-19 08/05/2020
Big Horn M 40-49 08/05/2020
Big Horn F 70-79 08/05/2020
Big Horn F 70-79 08/05/2020
Big Horn M 40-49 08/05/2020
Big Horn M 20-29 08/05/2020
Big Horn M 10-19 08/05/2020
Big Horn M 10-19 08/05/2020
Big Horn F 60-69 08/05/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 08/05/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 08/05/2020
Big Horn M 10-19 08/05/2020
Cascade M 20-29 08/05/2020
Cascade M 30-39 08/05/2020
Fergus F 20-29 08/05/2020
Flathead M 30-39 08/05/2020
Flathead F 50-59 08/05/2020
Flathead M 50-59 08/05/2020
Flathead M 60-69 08/05/2020
Flathead M 20-29 08/05/2020
Flathead F 80-89 08/05/2020
Flathead F 30-39 08/05/2020
Flathead F 40-49 08/05/2020
Flathead M 60-69 08/05/2020
Flathead M 70-79 08/05/2020
Flathead F 30-39 08/05/2020
Flathead M 50-59 08/05/2020
Flathead F 20-29 08/05/2020
Flathead M 50-59 08/05/2020
Flathead F 30-39 08/05/2020
Flathead M 40-49 08/05/2020
Flathead F 20-29 08/05/2020
Flathead F 20-29 08/05/2020
Flathead F 40-49 08/05/2020
Flathead F 20-29 08/05/2020
Flathead F 30-39 08/05/2020
Flathead M 40-49 08/05/2020
Flathead F 20-29 08/05/2020
Flathead F 50-59 08/05/2020
Flathead M 50-59 08/05/2020
Flathead F 30-39 08/05/2020
Gallatin M 10-19 08/05/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 08/05/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 08/05/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 08/05/2020
Gallatin F 0-9 08/05/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 08/05/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 08/05/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 08/05/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 08/05/2020
Gallatin M 50-59 08/05/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 08/05/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 08/05/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 08/05/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 08/05/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 08/05/2020
Gallatin F 0-9 08/05/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 08/05/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 08/05/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 08/05/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 08/05/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 08/05/2020
Glacier M 30-39 08/05/2020
Glacier M 60-69 08/05/2020
Glacier M 60-69 08/05/2020
Lake M 20-29 08/05/2020
Lake M 70-79 08/05/2020
Lake M 70-79 08/05/2020
Lake M 40-49 08/05/2020
Lake M 30-39 08/05/2020
Lewis and Clark M 20-29 08/05/2020
Lewis and Clark M 50-59 08/05/2020
Lewis and Clark F 40-49 08/05/2020
Lewis and Clark F 20-29 08/05/2020
Madison F 70-79 08/05/2020
McCone M 40-49 08/05/2020
Missoula F 40-49 08/05/2020
Missoula F 20-29 08/05/2020
Missoula M 20-29 08/05/2020
Missoula F 40-49 08/05/2020
Missoula M 20-29 08/05/2020
Missoula M 20-29 08/05/2020
Missoula F 20-29 08/05/2020
Missoula M 30-39 08/05/2020
Missoula M 50-59 08/05/2020
Missoula F 70-79 08/05/2020
Missoula F 70-79 08/05/2020
Missoula F 20-29 08/05/2020
Missoula M 20-29 08/05/2020
Missoula F 30-39 08/05/2020
Missoula F 40-49 08/05/2020
Missoula M 20-29 08/05/2020
Missoula M 80-89 08/05/2020
Missoula F 40-49 08/05/2020
Missoula F 20-29 08/05/2020
Missoula F 30-39 08/05/2020
Missoula F 20-29 08/05/2020
Missoula M 20-29 08/05/2020
Missoula F 20-29 08/05/2020
Missoula M 30-39 08/05/2020
Missoula M 30-39 08/05/2020
Missoula F 10-19 08/05/2020
Missoula M 10-19 08/05/2020
Missoula F 50-59 08/05/2020
Missoula F 40-49 08/05/2020
Missoula M 50-59 08/05/2020
Missoula F 10-19 08/05/2020
Musselshell F 20-29 08/05/2020
Park M 30-39 08/05/2020
Roosevelt M 40-49 08/05/2020
Rosebud F 60-69 08/05/2020
Stillwater F 70-79 08/05/2020
Stillwater M 60-69 08/05/2020
Toole M 70-79 08/05/2020
Toole M 70-79 08/05/2020
Toole F 20-29 08/05/2020
Toole M 40-49 08/05/2020
Valley M 50-59 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 08/05/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 08/05/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 08/05/2020
Yellowstone F 70-79 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 0-9 08/05/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 08/05/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 08/05/2020
Yellowstone F 0-9 08/05/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 08/05/2020
Yellowstone F 70-79 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 08/05/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 08/05/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 08/05/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 08/05/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 08/05/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 08/05/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 08/05/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 08/05/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 08/05/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 08/05/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 08/05/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 08/05/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 08/05/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

