Montana COVID-19 testing results 8-6-20 – 173 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 4602 Total number of tests completed since last report 2691 Total Number of Tests 185815

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Beaverhead M 20-29 08/05/2020 Big Horn F 20-29 08/05/2020 Big Horn F 50-59 08/05/2020 Big Horn F 30-39 08/05/2020 Big Horn F 30-39 08/05/2020 Big Horn M 20-29 08/05/2020 Big Horn M 10-19 08/05/2020 Big Horn F 10-19 08/05/2020 Big Horn M 10-19 08/05/2020 Big Horn M 40-49 08/05/2020 Big Horn F 70-79 08/05/2020 Big Horn F 70-79 08/05/2020 Big Horn M 40-49 08/05/2020 Big Horn M 20-29 08/05/2020 Big Horn M 10-19 08/05/2020 Big Horn M 10-19 08/05/2020 Big Horn F 60-69 08/05/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 08/05/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 08/05/2020 Big Horn M 10-19 08/05/2020 Cascade M 20-29 08/05/2020 Cascade M 30-39 08/05/2020 Fergus F 20-29 08/05/2020 Flathead M 30-39 08/05/2020 Flathead F 50-59 08/05/2020 Flathead M 50-59 08/05/2020 Flathead M 60-69 08/05/2020 Flathead M 20-29 08/05/2020 Flathead F 80-89 08/05/2020 Flathead F 30-39 08/05/2020 Flathead F 40-49 08/05/2020 Flathead M 60-69 08/05/2020 Flathead M 70-79 08/05/2020 Flathead F 30-39 08/05/2020 Flathead M 50-59 08/05/2020 Flathead F 20-29 08/05/2020 Flathead M 50-59 08/05/2020 Flathead F 30-39 08/05/2020 Flathead M 40-49 08/05/2020 Flathead F 20-29 08/05/2020 Flathead F 20-29 08/05/2020 Flathead F 40-49 08/05/2020 Flathead F 20-29 08/05/2020 Flathead F 30-39 08/05/2020 Flathead M 40-49 08/05/2020 Flathead F 20-29 08/05/2020 Flathead F 50-59 08/05/2020 Flathead M 50-59 08/05/2020 Flathead F 30-39 08/05/2020 Gallatin M 10-19 08/05/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 08/05/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 08/05/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 08/05/2020 Gallatin F 0-9 08/05/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 08/05/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 08/05/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 08/05/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 08/05/2020 Gallatin M 50-59 08/05/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 08/05/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 08/05/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 08/05/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 08/05/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 08/05/2020 Gallatin F 0-9 08/05/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 08/05/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 08/05/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 08/05/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 08/05/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 08/05/2020 Glacier M 30-39 08/05/2020 Glacier M 60-69 08/05/2020 Glacier M 60-69 08/05/2020 Lake M 20-29 08/05/2020 Lake M 70-79 08/05/2020 Lake M 70-79 08/05/2020 Lake M 40-49 08/05/2020 Lake M 30-39 08/05/2020 Lewis and Clark M 20-29 08/05/2020 Lewis and Clark M 50-59 08/05/2020 Lewis and Clark F 40-49 08/05/2020 Lewis and Clark F 20-29 08/05/2020 Madison F 70-79 08/05/2020 McCone M 40-49 08/05/2020 Missoula F 40-49 08/05/2020 Missoula F 20-29 08/05/2020 Missoula M 20-29 08/05/2020 Missoula F 40-49 08/05/2020 Missoula M 20-29 08/05/2020 Missoula M 20-29 08/05/2020 Missoula F 20-29 08/05/2020 Missoula M 30-39 08/05/2020 Missoula M 50-59 08/05/2020 Missoula F 70-79 08/05/2020 Missoula F 70-79 08/05/2020 Missoula F 20-29 08/05/2020 Missoula M 20-29 08/05/2020 Missoula F 30-39 08/05/2020 Missoula F 40-49 08/05/2020 Missoula M 20-29 08/05/2020 Missoula M 80-89 08/05/2020 Missoula F 40-49 08/05/2020 Missoula F 20-29 08/05/2020 Missoula F 30-39 08/05/2020 Missoula F 20-29 08/05/2020 Missoula M 20-29 08/05/2020 Missoula F 20-29 08/05/2020 Missoula M 30-39 08/05/2020 Missoula M 30-39 08/05/2020 Missoula F 10-19 08/05/2020 Missoula M 10-19 08/05/2020 Missoula F 50-59 08/05/2020 Missoula F 40-49 08/05/2020 Missoula M 50-59 08/05/2020 Missoula F 10-19 08/05/2020 Musselshell F 20-29 08/05/2020 Park M 30-39 08/05/2020 Roosevelt M 40-49 08/05/2020 Rosebud F 60-69 08/05/2020 Stillwater F 70-79 08/05/2020 Stillwater M 60-69 08/05/2020 Toole M 70-79 08/05/2020 Toole M 70-79 08/05/2020 Toole F 20-29 08/05/2020 Toole M 40-49 08/05/2020 Valley M 50-59 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 08/05/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 08/05/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 08/05/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 0-9 08/05/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 08/05/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 08/05/2020 Yellowstone F 0-9 08/05/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 08/05/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 08/05/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 08/05/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 08/05/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 08/05/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 08/05/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 08/05/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 08/05/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 08/05/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/05/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 08/05/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 08/05/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 08/05/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 08/05/2020

