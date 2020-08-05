Bitterroot Star

Montana COVID-19 testing results 8-5-20 – 115 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 4429
Total number of tests completed since last report 1888
Total Number of Tests 183124

 

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Beaverhead M 40-49 08/04/2020
Beaverhead M 60-69 08/04/2020
Beaverhead M 70-79 08/04/2020
Beaverhead F 70-79 08/04/2020
Beaverhead M 10-19 08/04/2020
Beaverhead F 40-49 08/04/2020
Beaverhead M 20-29 08/04/2020
Big Horn M 40-49 08/04/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 08/04/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 08/04/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 08/04/2020
Big Horn F 10-19 08/04/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 08/04/2020
Big Horn M 20-29 08/04/2020
Big Horn M 10-19 08/04/2020
Big Horn F 30-39 08/04/2020
Big Horn F 20-29 08/04/2020
Big Horn F 50-59 08/04/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 08/04/2020
Big Horn M 40-49 08/04/2020
Blaine M 70-79 08/04/2020
Cascade M 60-69 08/04/2020
Cascade F 40-49 08/04/2020
Cascade M 60-69 08/04/2020
Cascade M 30-39 08/04/2020
Cascade F 80-89 08/04/2020
Custer M 30-39 08/04/2020
Custer F 60-69 08/04/2020
Custer F 50-59 08/04/2020
Custer M 50-59 08/04/2020
Custer F 70-79 08/04/2020
Deer Lodge F 10-19 08/04/2020
Fergus M 80-89 08/04/2020
Flathead M 80-89 08/04/2020
Flathead M 10-19 08/04/2020
Flathead M 10-19 08/04/2020
Flathead F 40-49 08/04/2020
Gallatin M 40-49 08/04/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 08/04/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 08/04/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 08/04/2020
Gallatin M 40-49 08/04/2020
Gallatin F 50-59 08/04/2020
Gallatin F 40-49 08/04/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 08/04/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 08/04/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 08/04/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 08/04/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 08/04/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 08/04/2020
Glacier M 60-69 08/04/2020
Glacier F 50-59 08/04/2020
Granite F 30-39 08/04/2020
Granite M 30-39 08/04/2020
Granite M 20-29 08/04/2020
Granite F 10-19 08/04/2020
Granite F 20-29 08/04/2020
Lake F 40-49 08/04/2020
Lewis and Clark M 30-39 08/04/2020
Lewis and Clark M 50-59 08/04/2020
Lincoln F 10-19 08/04/2020
Lincoln M 20-29 08/04/2020
Park F 20-29 08/04/2020
Park F 10-19 08/04/2020
Phillips M 30-39 08/04/2020
Phillips F 30-39 08/04/2020
Phillips M 30-39 08/04/2020
Phillips F 20-29 08/04/2020
Phillips F 30-39 08/04/2020
Pondera M 30-39 08/04/2020
Richland M 30-39 08/04/2020
Rosebud F 20-29 08/04/2020
Rosebud F 0-9 08/04/2020
Rosebud F 40-49 08/04/2020
Rosebud M 10-19 08/04/2020
Rosebud F 30-39 08/04/2020
Rosebud M 10-19 08/04/2020
Rosebud M 30-39 08/04/2020
Rosebud M 50-59 08/04/2020
Sheridan M 50-59 08/04/2020
Silver Bow M 50-59 08/04/2020
Silver Bow F 60-69 08/04/2020
Silver Bow F 20-29 08/04/2020
Silver Bow M 70-79 08/04/2020
Silver Bow M 60-69 08/04/2020
Silver Bow F 50-59 08/04/2020
Silver Bow F 50-59 08/04/2020
Silver Bow M 70-79 08/04/2020
Sweet Grass F 20-29 08/04/2020
Toole M 70-79 08/04/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 08/04/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 08/04/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 08/04/2020
Yellowstone F 80-89 08/04/2020
Yellowstone M 80-89 08/04/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 08/04/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 08/04/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 08/04/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 08/04/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 08/04/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 08/04/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 08/04/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 08/04/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 08/04/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 08/04/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 08/04/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 08/04/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 08/04/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 08/04/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 08/04/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 08/04/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 08/04/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 08/04/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 08/04/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 08/04/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

