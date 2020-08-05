Montana COVID-19 testing results 8-5-20 – 115 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 4429 Total number of tests completed since last report 1888 Total Number of Tests 183124

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Beaverhead M 40-49 08/04/2020 Beaverhead M 60-69 08/04/2020 Beaverhead M 70-79 08/04/2020 Beaverhead F 70-79 08/04/2020 Beaverhead M 10-19 08/04/2020 Beaverhead F 40-49 08/04/2020 Beaverhead M 20-29 08/04/2020 Big Horn M 40-49 08/04/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 08/04/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 08/04/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 08/04/2020 Big Horn F 10-19 08/04/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 08/04/2020 Big Horn M 20-29 08/04/2020 Big Horn M 10-19 08/04/2020 Big Horn F 30-39 08/04/2020 Big Horn F 20-29 08/04/2020 Big Horn F 50-59 08/04/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 08/04/2020 Big Horn M 40-49 08/04/2020 Blaine M 70-79 08/04/2020 Cascade M 60-69 08/04/2020 Cascade F 40-49 08/04/2020 Cascade M 60-69 08/04/2020 Cascade M 30-39 08/04/2020 Cascade F 80-89 08/04/2020 Custer M 30-39 08/04/2020 Custer F 60-69 08/04/2020 Custer F 50-59 08/04/2020 Custer M 50-59 08/04/2020 Custer F 70-79 08/04/2020 Deer Lodge F 10-19 08/04/2020 Fergus M 80-89 08/04/2020 Flathead M 80-89 08/04/2020 Flathead M 10-19 08/04/2020 Flathead M 10-19 08/04/2020 Flathead F 40-49 08/04/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 08/04/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 08/04/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 08/04/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 08/04/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 08/04/2020 Gallatin F 50-59 08/04/2020 Gallatin F 40-49 08/04/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 08/04/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 08/04/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 08/04/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 08/04/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 08/04/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 08/04/2020 Glacier M 60-69 08/04/2020 Glacier F 50-59 08/04/2020 Granite F 30-39 08/04/2020 Granite M 30-39 08/04/2020 Granite M 20-29 08/04/2020 Granite F 10-19 08/04/2020 Granite F 20-29 08/04/2020 Lake F 40-49 08/04/2020 Lewis and Clark M 30-39 08/04/2020 Lewis and Clark M 50-59 08/04/2020 Lincoln F 10-19 08/04/2020 Lincoln M 20-29 08/04/2020 Park F 20-29 08/04/2020 Park F 10-19 08/04/2020 Phillips M 30-39 08/04/2020 Phillips F 30-39 08/04/2020 Phillips M 30-39 08/04/2020 Phillips F 20-29 08/04/2020 Phillips F 30-39 08/04/2020 Pondera M 30-39 08/04/2020 Richland M 30-39 08/04/2020 Rosebud F 20-29 08/04/2020 Rosebud F 0-9 08/04/2020 Rosebud F 40-49 08/04/2020 Rosebud M 10-19 08/04/2020 Rosebud F 30-39 08/04/2020 Rosebud M 10-19 08/04/2020 Rosebud M 30-39 08/04/2020 Rosebud M 50-59 08/04/2020 Sheridan M 50-59 08/04/2020 Silver Bow M 50-59 08/04/2020 Silver Bow F 60-69 08/04/2020 Silver Bow F 20-29 08/04/2020 Silver Bow M 70-79 08/04/2020 Silver Bow M 60-69 08/04/2020 Silver Bow F 50-59 08/04/2020 Silver Bow F 50-59 08/04/2020 Silver Bow M 70-79 08/04/2020 Sweet Grass F 20-29 08/04/2020 Toole M 70-79 08/04/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 08/04/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 08/04/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 08/04/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 08/04/2020 Yellowstone M 80-89 08/04/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/04/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 08/04/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 08/04/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 08/04/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 08/04/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 08/04/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 08/04/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 08/04/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 08/04/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/04/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/04/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 08/04/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 08/04/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/04/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 08/04/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 08/04/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/04/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 08/04/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/04/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 08/04/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

